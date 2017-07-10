Americans Give Trump Low Marks For His Temperament

President Donald Trump’s policy positions and achievements aren’t terribly popular, but the public gives him the worst marks for his temperament, according to a newly released HuffPost/YouGov survey.

Just 30 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s temperament as president, according to the survey. The survey was conducted in late June, soon after Trump launched a Twitter rant against “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski.

In contrast, 37 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency overall, 38 percent approve of the way Trump is carrying out his policies as president, and 40 percent approve of his positions on policy issues. (HuffPost Pollster’s average of public polls gives Trump an overall approval rating of about 40 percent as of Monday afternoon.)

Results remain deeply divided along political lines. Eighty percent of voters who supported Trump in last year’s election approve of his temperament, according to the HuffPost/YouGov survey, with 90 percent or more approving on the remaining measures. Around 90 percent of voters who supported Hillary Clinton disapprove of his performance across all four metrics tested.

Although the majority of Trump voters approve of the president across all of the questions, just 45 percent say they strongly approve of Trump’s temperament as president. By contrast, 58 percent strongly approve of the job he’s doing overall, and nearly two-thirds strongly support both his policy positions and the work he’s done to carry them out.

Just because many Americans don’t like Trump’s personality, of course, doesn’t mean they’ve all turned against him ― or even that they would necessarily vote against him. Nineteen percent of voters who didn’t feel Trump had the temperament to be president voted for him anyway, according to last year’s exit polls, as did 17 percent of those who didn’t feel he was qualified and 20 percent of those who didn’t consider him honest and trustworthy.

Asked whom they’d prefer to see as president, 27 percent of those in the HuffPost/YouGov poll named Trump, with 11 percent saying they’d prefer a different Republican, 36 percent saying they’d prefer a Democrat, and 26 percent saying they weren’t sure.

Asked whom they'd prefer to see as president, 27 percent of those in the HuffPost/YouGov poll named Trump, with 11 percent saying they'd prefer a different Republican, 36 percent saying they'd prefer a Democrat, and 26 percent saying they weren't sure.

The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted June 29-30 among U.S. adults, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.

HuffPost has teamed up with YouGov to conduct daily opinion polls. You can learn more about this project and take part in YouGov’s nationally representative opinion polling. Data from all HuffPost/YouGov polls can be found here. More details on the polls’ methodology are available here.