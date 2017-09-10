U.S Military Begins Evacuations From St. Martin After Irma Destruction

“Until Hurricane Jose has safely passed, we strongly advise U.S. citizens to shelter in place at a secure location,” the State Department spokesperson said in an email. “U.S. citizens should not go to the airport unless they have specific and confirmed departure plans. Going to the airport without such plans could endanger the safety of U.S. citizens.”

Fortunately, the eye of Hurricane Jose managed to pass north of St. Martin on Saturday, though a tropical storm warning is reportedly still in effect. As Jose moved on, reports surfaced that more people were being airlifted off the island.