Most Americans View Trump -- But Not The GOP -- As Too Extreme

A 52 percent majority say that Trump is too extreme, and just 31 percent that he isn’t. But the condemnation of the president hasn’t carried over to his party. If anything, it may have made the rest of the GOP seem moderate in contrast.

Instead, Americans are currently split on the Republican Party, with 36 percent viewing it as too extreme, but 34 percent saying that it isn’t. The percentage who view the party as out of the mainstream is down not only from the 42 percent who said so in April, the 48 percent who said so last spring and the 50 percent who said so two years ago, but even from the 43 percent who said the same just after the GOP’s victory in the 2014 midterms.

While 88 percent of voters who supported Hillary Clinton in last year’s election think Trump is too extreme, a relatively modest two-thirds say the same of the GOP. Non-voters and those who backed a third party are also more likely to describe the president using that term than they are to say the same about the Republican Party as a whole.

Views of the Democratic Party, meanwhile, have remained relatively consistent throughout that time, with the percentage who call it too extreme ranging between 38 and 41 percent.

Other GOP figures are also now viewed as significantly less extreme than Trump. The public is split, 30 percent to 28 percent, on whether or not House Speaker Paul Ryan qualifies for that label, with the rest unsure. Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who’s been floated as a potential primary challenger to Trump in 2020, is even less well-known, but is viewed by just 18 percent as too extreme, and by 28 percent as being within bounds.

LITTLE SHIFT IN CONCERN OVER RUSSIA - Since March, there have been plenty of developments regarding President Trump’s relationship with Russia during last year’s campaign. But the share of Americans who consider the Trump administration’s Russia ties to be at least a somewhat serious problem remains virtually unchanged from where it stood near the beginning of the year, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll, which finds the statistic still hovering at just about 48 percent.

The latest round of developments ― including news that a top executive in Trump’s organization reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman to ask for business help ― has been overshadowed by Harvey. According to the latest poll, just 21 percent of Americans have heard a lot about Russia in the past week. See the full results here.

Trump job approval among all Americans: 38% approve, 58% disapprove

Trump job approval among Democrats: 10% approve, 87% disapprove

Trump job approval among Republicans: 78% approve, 18% disapprove

Trump job approval among independents: 35% approve, 57% disapprove

Generic House: 42% Democratic candidate, 35% Republican candidate

Obamacare favorability: 47% favor, 42% oppose

