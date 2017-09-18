America’s Best Galleries Award Top Prizes To Dolman, McCartin And Greiciūnas

This year the American Art Awards (www.AmericanArtAwards.com), juried by the 25 Best Galleries & Museums In America (listed below), had online art images submitted from artists in 56 countries (Albania, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, USA, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Wales).

The 1st Place to 6th Place winners in all fifty categories will be revealed in the news about a category a day - stretching into November, making this one of the longest winner announcements of any art competition in the world.

"These artists deserve ongoing attention and acclaim," says the AMERICAN ART AWARDS board. "We strive to give emerging, mid-career and blue chip artists from every country an even playing field. No resumes or bios are allowed so all the judges vote on are the online images. Some galleries do check out artists' sites and ask to represent their work later on - but we at American Art Awards cannot guarantee gallery representation - but we can guarantee that the 300+ highest scoring artists that win 1st to 6th Place in our 50 competitive categories benefit greatly from this career validation via these esteemed art institutions, some of which have existed 100 years or more..”

The three big winners of cash prizes of 2017:

"BEST OF SHOW" cash prize goes to Sam Dolman of UK who won for "Maggie", a 16x20" oil on panel which received the highest number of votes in one category.

"MOST WINS" cash prize goes to Australian John McCartin who had ten wins total, mostly oil landscapes.

"MASTERPIECE" cash prize is awarded to Lithuanian Karolis Greiciūnas for "Portrait Painting" of Stasys Povilaitis, a late Lithuanian singing legend, which placed in numerous categories and received more gallery votes in its' combined categories than any other piece entered in numerous categories.

BEST OF SHOW winner Sam Dolman: "I have always been surrounded by animals for as long as I can remember. As a child I developed strong bonds with our pet goats, chickens, ducks, cats and dogs. This love for animals has never left me, and when I finally decided to become an artist, it wasn't long before they became my subject of choice. Escaping a mundane career in Accountancy was the best decision of my life.

"Entirely self-taught, I have developed a fascination for realism and this is becoming a bigger feature of my work, especially as I take on more commissions of peoples' pets. However it is the characters of the animals that matter most. Getting across those unique personalities is paramount. I spend so much time with the animals I paint, getting to know them, and this is certainly the most rewarding part of my art! The pleasure I get from having piglets chase each other around my ankles, or from a cow licking my arm with its coarse tongue, gives me a personal connection, which is I think is invaluable to the painting process. And of course I hope that it comes across in the final artwork.

"Receiving an award like this is such nice recognition for all the hard work that goes into being an artist, and I would like to thank the American Art Awards and all the galleries for their votes. It's much appreciated and gives me the impetus to work even harder."

MOST WINS winner John McCartin:

Commencing full time painting in 2002, John has recently been catapulted from relative obscurity to international acclaim as one of the world’s finest artists.

In 2014 he received over 25 MAJOR INTERNATIONAL ART AWARDS and is acknowledged as a master artist by many of the world’s leading artists and galleries. That number of awards has increased to over 50.

John was recently invited to exhibit with Settlers West Gallery and Trailside Galleries, two leading galleries in the United States and was hand-picked from those considered the best fine artists working in the world today to become an exhibiting member of MASTER PAINTERS OF THE WORLD.

John is able to work effectively in most mediums to capture a very diverse range of subjects of adept painter in landscapes, seascapes, floral/still life, human figure/portraits and animals. Visually striking and convincing representations of the real thing, his works have great beauty and intense realism, designed to stir the heart and lift the soul. His masterful use of colour and tone create a powerful illusion of space, light and atmosphere. These qualities combined with John’s keen powers of observation and passionate response to an inexhaustible array of subjects, sets him apart from other artists. His works can be found in private and corporate collections worldwide and in the following galleries: • John McCartin Fine Art Gallery: Hahndorf, South Australia • Morpeth Gallery: Hunter Valley, NSW • Trailside Galleries: Jackson, Wyoming and Scottsdale, Arizona • Settlers West Gallery: Tucson, Arizona • Gallery France: Beynac et Cazenac, Dordogne, France • New Masters Gallery: Carmel, California. USA.

MASTERPIECE winner Karolis Greiciūnas: Lithuanian artist, who started drawing early in childhood. Starting from very simple childlike drawings, he reached a professional art level. He creates a variety of paintings, however he completely rediscovers himself while painting on a wall, this is when a piece truly becomes a challenge and takes months to paint. He creates art using various tools, Acrylic paint, markers. He calls his style "Photographic painting", it requires a lot of thoroughness and attention to detail. He dedicates himself to every piece entirely, and aims for the piece to look as realistic as possible.

His biggest passion in art is cars. He expresses himself and his capabilities the most while painting them. He likes painting cars for himself and for car lovers and fans alike. He's very glad that this profession, which has become a life style, receives attention and is respected. With every painting, a part of the artist's soul, effort and joy is drawn upon.

www.AmericanArtAwards.com annually awards 25 museums and galleries in Spring, and with their critique in Autumn, awards 300 artists (painters, photographers, sculptors and digital artists.).

Below are the 25 BEST GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS IN AMERICA who agreed to vote on the 2017 American Art Awards:

BEST IN PENNSYLVANIA — JAMES A. MICHENER ART MUSEUM. “... 40,000 sq. ft.... world-class group of paintings... permanent collection of more than 2,800 objects... accredited world-class facility... diverse program of educational activities... more than 135,000 annual visitors...” http://www.michenerartmuseum.org/

BEST IN LOUISIANA — NEWCOMB ART MUSEUM. “... legacy of education, social enterprise, and artistic experience. Presenting inspirin exhibitions and programs that engage communities... founded in 1886... recognizes the contributions of women to the fields of art and design....” http://newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu/

BEST IN ILLINOIS — HILLIGOSS GALLERIES. “Chicago’s Premier Art Gallery for 20+ years. The two-story 8,500 sq. ft. gallery is the epitome of a well-oiled machine... perfect marriage of artist, collector and setting... original paintings by the world’s finest living artists, as well as fine prints by historic and 20th century masters.”http://www.hilligossgalleriesil.com/

BEST IN NEVADA — THE METROPOLITAN GALLERY OF LAS VEGAS ART MUSEUM. “... over 20,000 sq. ft.... intellectual excellence and leadership... dedicated to raising awareness... promotes an understanding and appreciation of art by making accessible to the public fine art exhibitions, educational programs, and cultural events... local, regional and international artists... “ http://mglv.org/

BEST IN KENTUCKY — E&S GALLERY. “... professionalism, reputation, gallery space, exhibitions, artist roster and clientele... 11,000 sq. ft. gallery, custom framing and art publishing... African American art with an unmatched selection of artists, medium, subject matter, and genres. ... “ http://www.eandsgallery.com/

BEST IN MISSISSIPPI — OHR-O’KEEFE ART MUSEUM. “...just as Ohr (1857-1918) rose from devastating personal and professional loss to create an extraordinary body of work, so too the Ohr-O’Keefe has risen from Hurricane Katrina’s destruction... diverse cultural heritage of the Mississippi Gulf Coast... compelling exhibitions and educational experiences......” http://georgeohr.org/

BEST IN NEBRASKA — KIECHEL FINE ART. “...few have the roster and esteem as Keichel... discerning eye... three story four gallery showplace... many of the top Midwestern Contemporary artists... “ http://www.kiechelart.com/

BEST IN COLORADO — COLORADO SPRINGS FINE ARTS CENTER. “132,000 sq. ft... one of the only multi-discipline arts institutions... For nearly 100 years, the top cultural attraction of the Pikes Peak region... world’s finest art... extraordinary visceral experiences...” http://www.csfineartscenter.org/

BEST IN SOUTH DAKOTA — SOUTH DAKOTA ART MUSEUM. “Since 1970... artistic legacy of South Dakota in all its diversity. Harvey Dunn, Native American art, Marghab Linens... 7,000 objects in its collection...”http://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-art-museum/

BEST IN SOUTH CAROLINA — MARY MARTIN GALLERY OF FINE ART. “... excellence and steady expansion... museum quality art including bronze and stone sculptures, original oil and acrylic paintings, extraordinary watercolors... number one tourist destination in America... on par with Beverly Hill’s Rodeo Drive and NY’s Fifth Avenue...”http://www.marymartinart.com/

BEST IN UTAH — MEYER GALLERY. “... over 50 years, a contemporary art icon in Utah. The building (former First National Bank of Utah) is listed with the National Register of Historic Places and on the Park City Museum’s Historic district tour. Featuring both representational and abstract works... “ ttps://www.meyergallery.com/

BEST IN NEW MEXICO — BLUE RAIN GALLERY. “...Santa Fe’s exceptional exhibitor of all factions of art... pieces from noted glass artisans to bronze sculptures and wood sculptures to two-dimensional works, artisans contribute elegant to elemental, neo-traditional to transcendental, neo-tribal to contemporary Native American... “ http://blueraingallery.com/

BEST IN MISSOURI — UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI MUSEUM OF ART AND ARCHAEOLOGY. “...Stunning collections across a wide range of cultures... Greek, Roman, Near Eastern art works, ancient Egypt, Byzantium, Asian, African, Ancient Americas, and Oceanic cultures... important collections in European and American art from the fifteenth century to the present... “ https://maa.missouri.edu/

BEST IN CALIFORNIA — CODA GALLERY. “A Palm Dessert landmark for thirty years, this contemporary El Paseo gallery has a vast collection of paintings, photography, sculpture, glass, and ceramic works by a wide range of established, mid-career, and emerging artists...” http://www.codagallery.com/

BEST IN OREGON — ROGER YOST GALLERY. “Located in a 1927 art deco tower in the heart of Downtown Salem, Oregon’s capital city... more than 7500 sq. ft.. of exhibit space featuring paintings and sculpture from Lithuania, The Czech Republic, Vietnam, France, Germany, Argentina, Russia, Spain, UK, Budapest and Hollywood. A second location coastal version in Newport...” http://www.rogeryostgallery.com/

BEST IN ARIZONA — BENTLEY GALLERY. “For 30+ years, Bentley Gallery in Phoenix has been synonymous with contemporary painting and sculpture in the Southwestern U.S.... mid-career and museum-collected artists from the states and Europe, as well as ancient art and artifacts... Chinese bi and cong from the Neolithic period co-exist seamlessly with contemporary works...” http://www.bentleygallery.com/

BEST IN MAINE — PORTLAND MUSEUM OF ART. “Cultural heart of Portland... significant holdings of American, European, and contemporary art, as well as iconic works from Maine... a steadfast commitment to their community and region... their high level of attention to the complexity of art and history exemplifies respect for artwork and art makers...”http://www.portlandmuseum.org/

BEST IN CONNECTICUT — BRUCE MUSEUM. “113 years... high on a hill overlooking Greenwich Harbor... nearly 15,000 objects: paintings, sculpture, drawings, prints, photographs, multimedia compositions... accreditation from the American Association of Museums, an honor granted to fewer than 5% of all museums. Voted the best museum in Fairfield County... “ https://brucemuseum.org/

BEST IN FLORIDA — ART FUSION GALLERIES. “8,000 sq. ft.... in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood Art District... preeminent gallery in Miami for integrating the best of Emerging to Mid-Career Contemporary artists... represents over 1,000... “ http://www.artfusiongalleries.com/

BEST IN INDIANA — HAAN MANSION MUSEUM OF INDIANA ART. “Holds the most extensive Indiana art collection in the US, including paintings from the Hoosier Group and Brown County Art Colony. Specializing in major oils, over 100 artists are represented. Haan is a true find; a rare hospitable time-capsule cradling a precious past.”http://haanmuseum.org/

BEST IN VIRGINIA — WILLIAMSBURG ART GALLERY. “Located on Merchants Square along Duke of Gloucester Street in beautiful downtown Williamsburg, Virginia... Historic Triangle... a natural and inspiring home for art, dedicated to showcasing the beauty of the region as depicted by local as well as international artists, including exceptional work of Russian modern masters... a crossroads for art.” http://www.wmbgartgallery.com/

BEST IN GEORGIA — HATHAWAY CONTEMPORARY GALLERY. “A premier contemporary art gallery located on the Westside of Atlanta. They give space to the cutting-edge artists of today to express creative voice and explore societal issues... committed to building a supportive, sustaining community for the arts.” http://www.hathawaygallery.com/

BEST IN MONTANA — DANA GALLERY. “4000 sq. ft. of space, making it the largest contemporary art gallery in Montana. Excellent 20+ year reputation. They represent Montana and regional painters many of whom are internationally recognized...” http://danagallery.com/

BEST IN NEW JERSEY — EVALYN DUNN GALLERY. “It is very rare to find a gallery so successful that it is approaching it’s 60th year... also features the finest 20th Century American and European art...”http://www.evalyndunnsgallery.com/