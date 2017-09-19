America's Defining Moment

They’re times when one has to look within to understand what’s happening on the outside. When life’s physical manifestations and circumstances, don’t match one’s inner desires and thoughts. When life has fallen apart and the only way to put it back together is to stop, look, and listen to figure out how to make a change.

In our personal lives, it’s those moments where we feel broad-sided and unprepared. The wife who comes home and finds her husband in bed with the next-door neighbor. Or the man who’s been a model employee, yet one morning, he’s immediately called into the boss’ office, and advised that he should gather his things and leave the building.

After the woman screams and throw things, she’ll need to sit down and look at the signs that the marriage was in trouble and that the next-door neighbor was never a friend; perhaps, always too friendly with her husband. For the man, after gathering his things in a card board box, he’ll go home and think about the signs. The meetings to which he wasn’t invited, the lack of raises, etc.

Two defining moments stand out for me: The first was when educators around a table told me that my seven-year old son would never achieve at grade level; that he, definitely, had special needs (Then, they didn’t know to call it autism). The other was when the doctors looked at my Mom, Dr. Georgia Mae, my best friend and Soror, and said, “You two need to enjoy each other. There’s nothing we can do. The cancer has spread.”

As a country, we are in a defining moment: First, we must accept that we all created what we’re experiencing. We must all examine our individual lives to see what microscopic part we play in the total mess of divisiveness and racial strife. Are there areas where we’re not caring about those around us, while peering into a cell-phone? If so, we’re contributing to the feelings of separation we’re all experiencing. Do we tweet and post on Facebook to get attention even when we have nothing positive to say? Maybe that’s why it’s been normalized when those in power do it. When with others, do we prefer to talk or are we able to listen? Maybe that’s why the political discourse is so acrimonious. Are we judgmental of other cultures and races of people? Maybe that’s why Charlottesville happen.

It’s time to be still, to observe, and to listen. Like Huffpost is doing on its’ “Listen to America” tour, it’s time for all of us to listen to what other Americans are saying, even if what’s being said makes our blood boil.

So, yesterday, I scrolled through all the voices on Huffpost. I went to Black voices. Then to Latino voices. Then to Asian voices. And, finally, I scrolled through women voices, before ending with OWN. Today, I visited Queer voices. I love all Americans, and it was an interesting, digital, journey. Everyone is upset about something, racism being high on the list. No one wants to feel like the “other” in their own country.

It’s wonderful that Huffpost gives a platform for different voices, and I advise everyone to begin to visit the pages of all the voices. We’re all the face of America. We must understand that discrimination against one, is, in fact, discrimination against all. And we must all embrace whites who want a fair and equitable America.

America’s problems are complex. There are no secret formulas to get rid of racial strife; economic failures for the middle class; floods and fires destroying entire cities; and disbelief that climate change is having a devastating impact. There are more questions than answers.

How do we stop the opioid epidemic? Eliminate black-on-black crime in urban cities? Bring jobs to areas where entire industries have died, like Detroit experienced after the car industry automated. How do we fix dilapidated public schools? And how do we provide comfort to Dreamers scared to death that they will be deported? How do we fix the justice system and prevent blacks from being, unjustifiably, killed by police and from being disproportionately jailed and convicted of crimes?

Because there are so many problems, it’s difficult to bring calm to the chaos of tweets, posts, texts, and email about all of them. Yet, we must do just that if we want to make America all that it can be. We must listen to each other, compassionately, to obtain a consensus of strategy. We must do what’s in our power to move the country in the right direction.

I’m using my words to build bridges, to highlight the good that I see. After Charlottesville, I want to write about places where I see diverse people working together, places where the images of people of color are full and accurate, not just caritures. Negative images of people of color, feeds bigotry and racism. I’ll be looking at a lot of television. Perusing internet sites. And looking at news stand. I look forward to sharing. Already, I love the fullness of the images of black folks in Queen Sugar and Greenleaf. I love the storyline in This is Us with the white brother and the black adopted brother!

We must all do our part to high-light the positive aspects of America. The mess that we’ve created will be unscrambled by us, together, as we ask the important questions: How do we become the country that we want to be? And what do I need to do to help my country be the best that it can be?

Defining moments are never easy. After educators sat at that table, I went home and cried from the deepest depths of my being. I got so drunk I couldn’t stand. I felt a rip in my soul. Then, finally, I got on my knees and asked God what he wanted me to do from that point on. He told me to write, and here I am with you today. Before that moment, I’d never written a thing. My oldest son is now 32 years old. He’s tall and handsome. He has an inner knowing that I can’t explain. He works and volunteers. He’s my writing angel and biggest supporter.

My Mom passed. But before she did, I celebrated her, a woman who had risen from poverty to be a leading educator for the Department of Defense Military Schools. She moved to California and lived with us. We did Yoga together and afterwards had manicure and pedicure dates or we’d have lunch and see a movie. We attended church together, and we both gave each other surprise birthday celebrations. And in her last days, she looked at me with tear filled eyes and said, “These are the most peaceful days of my life.”