By Dan Myers, Editor

These are guaranteed to start your day on the right foot

Yelp/Erum R. The pastrami, egg, and cheese sandwich from Frankel's in Brooklyn is a work of art.

Few things do a better job of getting us out of bed on a weekend morning than a perfectly-constructed breakfast sandwich. Even though not all breakfast sandwiches need an egg on them in order to be considered great — hey there, Sausage McMuffin! — there’s something about an egg that really puts a solid breakfast sandwich over the top. We’ve tracked down the 12 most epic egg sandwiches out there.

As we’ve previously defined, a breakfast sandwich is any sandwich that includes foods that are typically associated with breakfast, which is why things like bacon, sausage, eggs, and American cheese are the most common breakfast sandwich components. Want to sandwich it all between two waffles, or in a biscuit? Sure, go right ahead.

Even though you can technically add an egg to any sandwich and call it an egg sandwich, we focused our attention on breakfast sandwiches for this list, especially ones where the egg is in the foreground — no egg-topped burgers here! And these aren’t any namby-pamby egg and cheese sandwiches either; these all have a little something extra, something that makes them decidedly epic.

CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW America’s Most Epic Egg Sandwiches Slideshow