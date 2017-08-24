An $18Billion Industry With No Market Leaders? This Could Signal Big Opportunity For Investors

When was the last time you looked at any industry and “thumbed through” the list of companies leading that specific market? If you’re an investor, it most likely wasn’t that long ago. In technology you have companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, and Oracle leading the charge.

Automotive, you have Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, and Hyundai. But in other industries the market is far too fragmented to see any small leading group. Yes, it exists.

Without getting too drawn out, take marijuana stocks for example. This industry is so young that there isn’t one or a few market leaders. The industry is fragmented, regulation isn’t set in stone, and for the most part, it’s still a bit of the “wild west” mentality.

Sure you can base the “leaders” on market cap but if one of the larger companies in the space moves in a certain direction, that doesn’t mean that it will drive all stocks within that sector. This means opportunity for investors to take advantage of an ever-shifting landscape and with volatility comes profit.

Take medical devices and medical imaging. A quick look at the results from a recent IBISWorld study and their report flat out says, “There are no companies with a dominant market share in this industry.” The Diagnostic Imaging Center industry is an $18,000,000 industry with the top spots wide open.

You can’t say this is a “ground floor opportunity” but a market without leaders could easily equate to an open door for a company or companies to start taking advantage. The latest trend that has built momentum in the market is partnerships for development of radiopharmaceuticals.

Some of the top nuclear imaging companies are creating partnerships to address long-standing radiopharmaceutical concerns in medical imaging. They are also entering into partnerships to increase their market share. These partnerships are aimed to quickly increase the output of low-cost radiopharmaceuticals, which may boost the growth of the market as a whole. And with an aging population, you have to think that healthcare will be an industry in focus at least for the foreseeable future.

One example of a company looking to accomplish the roll-up task is Las Vegas based Medical Imaging Corp (MEDD). The company has been building out its own footprint in the medical imaging center space. Just this week they had announced upgrades to its Naples location with the installation of Seimans CT machines.

Earlier this year the company announced that its subsidiary, Custom Teleradiology Service signed a new client hospital as well. Since Medical Imaging is focused on acquiring medical imaging businesses that demonstrate a stable financial history with profitable operations, it comes as no surprise that the company continues to tread this path.

The New England Journal of Medicine, considered the world's oldest and single most influential general medical periodical, calls medical imaging one of the top medical developments of the last millennium. One of the major drivers for this market is the growing burden of neurological disorders. These disorders are diseases that are related to the brain, spine, and the nerves and there are over 600 diseases of the nervous system.

Some of the more common diseases are epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, brain tumors, and stroke. An aging populous and future demand for early identification of these diseases has put pressure on organizations to discover new and more efficient technology sooner.

(MEDD) has begun to upgrade various medical imaging equipment at its sites to meet new federal requirements. Changes with federal regulation are being made to Medicare reimbursement rates in 2018 with regards to X-ray and CT studies. It will be the companies who remain ahead of the curve that could benefit most. This is what investors should take close note of.

Thanks to (MEDD) management, the goals are clear: build a successful operation and grow. Revenue growth can be directly correlated with corporate leadership and (MEDD) has an experienced team behind it to say the least. Mitchell Geisler, (MEDD)’s chairman, President and CEO is a seasoned entrepreneur in the health, mining, hospitality and technology arenas, Mitch has served as the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board since January 2010. In addition, he has also served as President of all of the Company’s subsidiaries, Custom Teleradiology Services and Schuylkill Medical Imaging, since January 2010 and December 2012, respectively and PIV, PIN, PIC since November 2014.

Mr. Geisler was the Chief Operating Officer and a director of Pacific Gold Corp. from 2004-2014. Mr. Geisler has extensive knowledge and experience in operations, expansion, contract negotiations, capital raising, marketing, cost control and acquisitions. So you could say that his experience goes far beyond the medical arena and a diverse understanding of multiple deal structures could give him and his team a huge edge in the market.

Richard Jagodnik, CPA, CA, & director and CFO of (MEDD) has served as the Company’s

Chief Financial Officer since January 2010 and as a Director since July 2005. Prior to that, he served as Medical Imaging’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board.

Richard is responsible for all aspects of the SEC reporting for (MEDD), strategic planning, budgeting, project development, contract management and organizational planning. From 1997 through 2005, he served as Vice President of Finance for Interesting Displays and Ideas, a Montreal-based manufacturing organization. Richard began his career working at Friedman and Friedman, Chartered Accountants.

Larger organization targeting companies like Medical Imaging Corp for acquisitions of serious size. In fact, just recently the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted Stryker Corporation approval for Stryker Corporation to acquire Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NVDQ).

Documents related to the transaction showed that Stryker Corporation agreed to buyout all of the issued and outstanding shares of NOVADAQ for $11.75 per share in cash. It may seem like a small cost per share but Stryker will essentially buyout NOVADAQ at a premium of more than 100% of the price that NOVADAQ shares were trading at just one day before announcing its engagement with Stryker.

Some of the biggest names in technology are finding value and buyouts in the multi-billion dollar range, for medical imaging companies could come as a well-timed opportunity for investors searching for public company shares still relatively under the radar of main street traders for now.

Now, this recent acquisition of NOVADAQ isn’t an anomaly within the industry either. As stated above, there is currently no market leader in this space but you can be sure that large organizations that are in other industries have begun targeting certain investment potential.

GE Healthcare, which is a division of General Electric Company (GE) is one of the larger firms in global diagnostic imaging. In 2007 the company acquired Dynamic Imaging. This was on the heels of the previous year’s buyout of IDX Systems for $1.2 billion.

This has helped open up the market for GE to get into the imaging and information systems of healthcare and diagnostic out patient markets. Though details of the Dynamic Imaging purchase were undisclosed, it would beg the argument that the previous $1.2 billion acquisition may have set the pace.

Buyouts in this space also include things like Nikon’s acquisition of Optos for a sum of $400 million. Also International Business Machines Corp. better known as IBM acquired Merge Healthcare for $1 billion. If that wasn’t enough, Royal Philips NV paid $1.2 billion to Volcano Corp, another medical imaging company.

Even companies you wouldn’t suspect would have a hand in this arena, do. Alibaba (BABA) has a healthcare unit of its own. It made an investment of $35 million into a medical imaging company. The company made the investment in Wanliyun Medical Information Technology. Alibaba’s business goal goes far beyond e-commerce and into many aspects of daily life. The fragmented industry can be noticed on a global scale as well. China’s healthcare climate has offered companies in the space to act on rolling up a fragmented market.

China Money Network and a report from TechCrunch, Alibaba gains a 25% stake in Wanliyun as a result of the investment. In addition, Alibaba will be able to nominate two directors to join the company’s board.

There is much more excitement in the space due to mergers and acquisitions. Of Course, not every buyout will be worth billions of dollars but as most readers can see, even the smallest investment in a company like NOVADAQ, for instance, woud have easily been a double with proper timing.

How does this help now? Well the NOVADAQ buyout is in the past but for investors, right now, the bet may be on other smaller cap companies working to build out their own footprint and build real value. At the rate of growth the medical imaging market is seeing, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see other companies go under the microscope for a similar outcome.