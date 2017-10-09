An Adriatic and Ionian Odyssey Isn't Only for Homer

The countries bordering the Adriatic Sea have always offered some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, beaches, and cornflower blue seas. Unfortunately, the sectarian violence that beset the former Yugoslavia, as well as a ruthless Albanian dictator closing off his country to most foreigners, prevented many Americans from visiting this part of the world until recently. Now it has become a hotspot that “Real Housewives” Instagram.

The Old City of Dubrovnik, Croatia, long considered the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” miraculously survived or was able to repair the damage from the heavy bombing that occurred in 1991. Once you enter the gates of the Old City, you enter a magical place that oozes creative energy similar to that found in the Left Bank of Paris. Musicians were playing such catchy and captivating music that crowds of people had no choice but to dance. Hordes of young people were dining al fresco in the moonlight while others were strolling on the ancient ruins including the famous wall. Costumed guides were showing fans of the HBO series “Games of Thrones to the sites where major scenes in the show were shot. Other tourists were busy shopping for the visually stunning, modern jewelry, including the legendary Croatian coral, created in the city. If there was a blemish to Dubrovnik, it was that it was overrun with tourists and expensive.

I boarded my home for the week, the sailboat MS Panorama of Variety Cruises, in Dubrovnik and then sailed for the island of Korcula, Croatia which offers postcard perfect seascapes. According to local legend, legendary explorer Marco Polo was born on the island notwithstanding that the Italians claim him. The town has even built a museum to substantiate their claim. Both countries could be correct. Korcula was ruled by a Venetian prince at the time of Marco Polo’s birth.

Down the street from Marco Polo’s possible childhood home in the medieval city within the wall is the site of the world’s first public health experiment. The town built a home for a doctor in the 1500’s in exchange for him treating its citizens in an effort to prevent the spread of the plague. Unfortunately, 60% of the town’s residents still died. I might have been able to tell you more about Korcula if I hadn’t discovered Grk, a tasty, dry white wine high in acid that is almost exclusively sold on the island.

I will always remember our next stop, Bar Montenegro, because it was there that I learned green and black olives are made from the same tree. During a visit to an olive oil factory, where many of the trees in the orchard were more than 1000 years old, the owner’s son explained earned that the color is determined not by different trees, but by the time of harvest. The green olives are harvested earlier.

MS Panorama

The highlight of our trip to Kotor, Montenegro, which we visited later in the trip, is the well preserved old town. Guards, which are reminiscent of the ones at Buckingham Palace, greet you at the entrance to the old city and are happy to pose for pictures with tourists. The quirky old town is filled with many Orthodox and Catholic churches, a cat and snack food museum, and a time machine. After lunch, we drove on the infamous Lovcen Road, which has more hairpins turns than any road in Europe, to take in the spectacular views.

The timing of my trip to Montenegro has the additional benefit of providing a foreign policy lesson. I arrived in Montenegro not long after Vice President Pence had come to the tiny country to commemorate their joining NATO. The tiny country was rewarded with a visit by the American President because it was up to date on its NATO dues unlike many other countries. The harbor in Bar filled with US and European battleships, an unusual display of military might, was probably part of the thank you.

The word that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort worked extensively in Montenegro on behalf of his Russian benefactors greeted my arrival. My tour guide noted that Russians had bid up the price of local real estate to almost 4 times the price of a similarly sized apartment in nearby Albania. The frenzy of activity had only stopped when Montenegro had joined NATO in defiance of Russian government wishes. The Chinese government, instead of the American, has stepped in to fill Russia’s void. Chinese contractors have agreed to build new roads connecting the entire country with Chinese banks lending the $2billion necessary to complete the project. It’s an open question what this will mean for the future of Montenegro as an American ally.

Cape Drastis Corfu

There were many advantages for choosing Enterprise Cruise’s MS Panaroma, a small 40 passenger capacity sailboat, to sail around the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. My favorites included jumping off the deck directly into the ocean to cool off from the hot sun, quick and easy boarding, and the ability to visit places that larger ships could not go. Anti-Paxos, which many consider one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is a paradise on the Ionian Sea that I am grateful I had the opportunity to see. Members of the billionaire Agnelli family, who control Fiat, have a home on the island. We ate dinner later that night on Gaios, the port town of the island Paxos. I fell in love with Gaios because it is the rare place on earth that has not been invaded by McDonald’s, Starbucks, and other crass examples of American commercialization.

After visiting Paxos, Corfu felt positively bustling. We started our day touring Achilleion, the summer palace Empress Elisabeth of Austria built on the Greek island in order to get away from her mother-in-law. She named it Achilleion and even prominently placed a statue of Achilles in her gardens due to her deep love of Homer’s poem, “The Iliad”. The Nazis later used the palace to plan the extermination of the island’s 2000 Jews. A visit to the local synagogue revealed how well the Nazis did their job. Only 150 Jews returned to the island after the war. Now there is only 55 Jews remaining on the island yet the Sephardi synagogue is beautifully maintained with the congregation brining in a Rabbi for the Jewish High Holidays.

Korcula Montenegro

I was perhaps most excited to enter the next country on our itinerary, Albania. Brutal dictators had kept the country closed off from the rest of the world until recently. The country, which is a stone’s throw from Corfu, still has the feel of a Communist country. There is great economic and tourism potential there. Apartments by the sea are selling for approximately 40,000 Euros, which is about 1/4 of the price of similar apartments in nearby countries. We visited Butrint, a national park which doubles as a green oasis and the site of ancient ruins from the time of the Greek and Romans. A theater, Roman baths, and churches have already been excavated but archaeologists are still finding new discoveries there. My advice is to hurry to explore the 36 square miles of Butrint before it becomes overrun with tourists. Only 100, 000 people entered the park last year.