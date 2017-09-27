An Afternoon with Rachel Mulherin

The always chic powerhouse owner, designer and creative director gabs about New York Fashion Week, her collection and some personal faves.

Photo By Brittany Hale, Instagram: @BrittanyHalePhotography

It’s the week after Rachel Mulherin debuted her designs at the one and only New York Fashion Week. She has been working up to this day since she founded RM in 2012. In addition to this milestone, her designs have been featured in editorial fashion spreads in magazines worldwide and on many red carpets. She took some time out of her busy schedule to have a cross country FaceTime date with me to talk about all things RM!

Should we guess how many times FaceTime is going to freeze us making ugly faces?

Rachel Mulherin: At least twice!

I’m going with 5 times. Anyway, I’m so excited to talk to you about everything. First and foremost, you’re one of the most stylish people that I’ve ever met. What is your main style inspiration?

RM: That’s so nice, thank you! My style is very bohemian glam. I, obviously, love a good statement piece! It’s pretty but with an undone edge. I always like to keep it sexy and interesting.

You clearly are passionate about all forms of fashion. Why did you decide to design jewelry?

RM: I love jewelry because anyone can wear it. It always makes you feel better, prettier, more put together, more you. I’m also incredibly sentimental and I love designing pieces for moments or periods in your life. Our pieces are special and they mean something. I like that I get to be a part of moments.

Is that how you honed in on what you wanted your brand to be?

RM: Absolutely. I originally started out designing for myself and women like me. I think that still holds true. I love daytime glam but I also like easy. I do a lot of t-shirts and jeans, converses with big statement geode earrings. So I guess I design for women like myself, but then I also pull inspiration from everywhere. Literally everywhere. Color swatches, fabrics, outfits, flowers, photos, books and the list goes on.

Photo by Brittany Hale, Instagram: @brittanyhalephotography

This is when our first FaceTime freeze came to visit. I repeated, “Rachel, are you there? Can you see me? Rachel? Wave if you can see me!” way too many times.

The most equally incredible and crazy thing to me about your designs is that you make all of them by hand. Your own hands! How do you keep up?

RM: Yes, my own hands! It’s crazy. Crazy is good though. I’m not complaining! I make everything in Baltimore at my home studio. I do all of the designing there and then all of the assembling. The only thing that isn’t done in Baltimore is setting raw stones in gold. But yes, my studio and living room has more gemstones than you can imagine. I have rolls of chain, silk cording, boxes, tissue paper, tools, ribbon and a million other things everywhere. I love it, it’s exciting, and so far I’ve been able to keep up. I like everything to be personal so I talk to each and every client that comes through. I get exhausted sometimes, but then something like fashion week pops up and you get excited to do it all over again.

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK! Can we just take a second to dance party that out?

RM: Duh!

We both do our best FaceTime dance party moves and quickly move on.

Incredible. How did that come about?

RM: This part is interesting because it happened really quickly. I’ve been reading a lot, being positive and trying to put things out into the universe. I had plans to attend shows and parties at NYFW this year and about two weeks before, I wrote down that I need to figure out how to get my jewels in someone’s show next year. Then 36 hours later, stylist Ik Edorisiagbon reached out to me and wanted to know if I’d be interested in participating in the Pia Gladys Perey NYFW show in 10 days! We hopped on a call, I jumped up and down a few times and that was it. So, basically, I wrote it down, I spoke it into the universe, and poof! But really it was because I’ve been putting in work for a few years, developing relationships, meeting new people and the opportunity presented itself...and a little bit of universe.

Photo by Zach Kane Pictured: Supermodel Millen Magese wearing Rachel Mulherin jewels at NYFW 2017

Such a good story! Ask and you shall receive. What was it like backstage?

RM: Backstage is fun! Everyone’s busy doing something. It’s organized chaos, but still chaos. There’s hair, make-up, nails and so many people steaming clothes. Then there are all of these beautiful women in various states of undress. People are constantly trying to find different looks or where certain models are. And I was just like, please God, don’t let me lose an earring. I was anxious because I had everything ready but then we’re waiting for the dresses and shoes to be on before we hit the models with earrings. I was backstage before the show to get them ready for the first look but then sat for the show. My team handled the wardrobe change backstage. My assistant for the day and best friend, Nicole Stinson, handled it like a champ. Everything went off perfectly. I tend to micromanage so that was tough for me, but such an incredibly cool experience to just sit and watch them come down the runway.

Check out this incredible video of RM in NYC for NYFW!

Video by Zach Kane, Instagram: @zjk.photos

So, what’s next?!

RM: Well first up, I’m partnering with Safi Kilma Tanzanite. We’re doing an RM x Safi piece for a charity auction. It’s my first real collaboration, so I’m excited. We’re also exploring pushing business to the West Coast. We’ve stayed more on the East Coast and I’d love to tackle that market. I’m planning to make my official move to NYC soon too. I’m putting a lot of things into the universe and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Okay, time for the best part! The lightning round!

RM: I was hoping I’d get to do this!

Who would be a dream to style your jewels for?

RM: Fun! There’s a few. I’d die to do looks for Marchesa, Elie Saab, Lazaro, or Haley Paige Bridal. I also love Michael Costello. As far as celebrities, definitely Beyonce because she’s the queen. Gwen Stefani because her style is so different. And Michelle Obama, Oprah, Gigi Hadid and I could keep going!

What was your favorite piece of jewelry as a kid?

RM: I remember saving up my lawn cutting money in high school to buy a turquoise choker from a little local shop. Also, hemp necklaces in those early years. I was in high school in the early 2000’s, so I remember lots of bling at one point. My style and taste has definitely evolved.

The most shocking part of that is that you used to mow lawns! So boss. What was your biggest style no no?

RM: My personal no-no? Oh Gosh. Low rise jeans, boot cut jeans or mini skirts. Oh, and layered tank tops. SO many layers of tank tops. And too much matching. Flip flops and bags in every color to match my outfit. And then there was that whole college phase of sweat pants and hoodies.

Layers of tank tops! That was a TIME! If you could only wear one piece of jewelry for the rest of your life, what would it be?

The sentimental answer would be my mom’s engagement ring. I never, ever take it off. I don’t think I ever will. The RM version would be the new Leesa chain wrap bracelets. I’m obsessed. They’re super comfortable and they can be dressed up or down. I’ve worn one every day for the past month.

Photo by Rachel Mulherin

