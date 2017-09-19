An Ally for Trump—and his Tangents—at the United Nations

As leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York for the first time with President Trump, the panorama of protests outside continues as it had before. During the week of the UNGA, swarms of protesters pop up in NYPD-designated corrals in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, across the street from the UN building. Every other day of the year, there are a certain few groups that show up without regard for who is inside at the time, and rather for the principle of righteousness that the UN embodies. The subjects of those protests are immune to the President’s whims, as are the global issues that incite them.

Chinese women protest the Chinese Communist Party through Falun Dafa—a kind of spiritual meditation that was persecuted by the CCP in the late 1990s—around a statue at 42nd Street. Activists pleading for increased intervention in the Syrian civil war gather at Dag Hammarskjold. Jewish men walk along 1st Avenue between 42nd and 47th with a sign protesting the occupation of Israel.

But the most consistent protester at UN Headquarters is Dana Sawyer (her name has been changed to protect her identity). Sawyer stands quietly on the sidewalk across the street with a sign reading “Leon Panetta tortured me for 15 years.” She is there every day unless it rains, or she is taken to a local psychiatric hospital for a few weeks, she says. Passers-by give Sawyer a second look, not just because her sign is shocking but because it is presented by a woman wearing a wrap dress, topped with a head of thick, shiny silver hair. At first glance she looks more like she just stepped out of one of the luxury apartments nearby rather than from an alley nearby, which is where she says she sleeps. The stockpile of overflowing plastic bags stuffed in a toting cart is the only sign of the fact that she is homeless.

She says she wants to get the attention of diplomats at the UN to bring her justice: that governmental interference in her life, by way of Leon Panetta, has been an invasion of privacy and personal freedom. Sawyer says she wants to gain asylum from Russia, and has even studied the language in an attempt to increase her eligibility. Still, asylum in Russia is an unlikely mission both because of her American citizenship, her status, and the United States’ diplomatic relationship. When pressed about Russia’s human rights abuses, she insists that the corruption and abuses we hear about Russia is comparable to what happens in the United States—because it’s happened to her.

Her beliefs are reminiscent of President Trump’s. In a Bill O’Reilly interview on the subject of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin being a killer, Trump said the same: "There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?" Sawyer agrees.

“You may think that it is worse” in Russia, Sawyer says while shaking her head. “America loves to report the bad news on Russia.”

The fact is that just in recent years Russia has increased its stifling of free speech and assembly. Opponents of President Putin’s government are persecuted and jailed. Amnesty International found that “restrictions on rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly increased,” just this last year. A Moscow-based nonprofit called SOVA Center (currently under investigation by the Russian government) documents cases where Russia has stifled free expression. In what it calls Russia’s “misuse and inappropriate enforcement” of anti-extremism laws, SOVA Center reports find that the laws have been used to prosecute criticisms of the government as miniscule as a retweet. Human Rights Watch determined that Russia’s persecution of “single person pickets”—i.e., someone like Sawyer, alone with a sign and an accusation against the government—has increased dramatically just this last year.

But Sawyer says “America loves to report the bad news on Russia, while they censor what is really happening in our own country. I know this is happening, because it happened to me.”

Standing in front of the world’s foremost endeavor for peacemaking, Sawyer’s protest is about issues tangential to the UN’s powers, unphased by the actual movements around her, and newly emboldened by Trump.

She relates to Trump’s interest in Russia, which for both Sawyer and Trump, is based out of a mistrust of their home country and its former leadership. For her, Trump’s friendliness to Russia and lack of discipline brings legitimacy to a theory—some may call it a delusion—of decades-long proportions: one that has consumed her life.