UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS DIVISION OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS South African native Kevin Anderson will take on Rafael Nadal today in his first appearance in a Grand Slam final, becoming the first former student-athlete in Illinois tennis history to achieve the feat. “I really don’t know what to say right now,” Anderson said in his on-court interview after defeating No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta. “I don’t know if the team hug is appropriate for the semis, but it felt the right thing to do.”

Later today in the 20-year-old Arthur Ashe Stadium, on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center campus, America’s second oldest major sporting event will come to a conclusion. A default ambassador of sport for his native South Africa — and the continent of Africa — 31-year-old Kevin Anderson will have a chance to write himself into the history books with a win over Spain’s Rafeal Nadal.

MEET KEVIN ANDERSON

KEVIN’S QUICK FACTS

Country: South Africa || Birth Date: May 18, 1986 || Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa || Residence: Gulf Stream, Florida || Height: 6 ft. 8 in. ( 2.03 meters ) || Weight: 205 lbs. ( 93.2 kilos ) || Plays: Right Handed || Turned Pro: 2007 || Marital Status: Married || Spouse: Kelsey (O’Neal) Anderson || US Opens Played: 7 || Best Singles Performance: Quarter Finalist (2015) || Best Doubles Performance: 2nd Round (2010) || Career Singles Titles: 3 || Career Doubles Titles: 1

“Coming into this week, I was just taking it one match at a time. I felt deep inside I always had a chance, but I feel like you sort of put that at bay and focus on each match. That's what I have done, and here I am, almost two weeks later in the final, so that's obviously a great feeling,” Anderson said after the biggest win in his career.

“This means the absolute world to me,” added the men’s draw 28th seed. After dropping to No. 80 in the Emirates ATP Rankings earlier this year, forced to miss the Australian Open with a hip injury, Anderson becomes the first South African to reach the US Open final since player-turned-commentator Cliff Drysdale did it 52 years.

It is the first Grand Slam final for a South African since Kevin Curren appeared in the 1984 Australian Open. Johan Kriek is the last South African Grand Slam singles champion at the 1981 Australian Open, representing the United States when he won the 1982 title down under.

"I really didn't know too much about college tennis when I was in South Africa," Anderson told ESPN.com.

"My last year of juniors I started getting calls from coaches, and the more we looked at it, the more we realized it was a very worthwhile opportunity to explore,” said Anderson who was an ‘Old Boy’ of St. Stithians College in the Sandton section of Johannesburg.

“Coming from South Africa, we didn't have the funding required to establish a base in the U.S. where I could play a lot of tournament and develop my game, which was important."

Not the typical path to Grand Slam glory, Anderson is the first player since Todd Martin (1999 US Open) to reach a Grand Slam final that has ties to the American collegiate tennis community.

KEVIN’S COLLEGE EXPERIENCE

Anderson was recruited by South African and Illinois head coach, Craig Tiley, who built one of the best tennis programs in America. Recording an NCAA record 64 consecutive wins and winning the NCAA title in 2003, "Something about Illinois really struck me," said Anderson.

"They had just won the NCAA title the year before, and Craig was very well known in South Africa. I didn't know anything about the place or the city. I just wanted to go to the best tennis program, and I was able to make a great decision."

Now Tennis Australia’s CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Tiley was in Arthur Ashe Stadium Friday night to watch Anderson, remembering the first time he saw him on a tennis court 15 years earlier.

"The first time I saw him, he was a junior player who was still learning and growing and putting it all together," Tiley said. "He had unquestionable passion, and he already had professionalism as a young player, and he had the strong desire to excel.

“That’s what Kevin has always been known for: his toughness, his tenacity. So I think if you expected him to lie down or roll over, then people don’t know Kevin very well.” said Anderson’s college coach at the University of Illinois, Brad Dancer.

“He loves a good fight,” said Dancer, who was in Anderson’s player box court-side. “He’s always up for a fight, and it was great to see him get right back on the horse.”

“It’s his whole life,” said Anderson’s wife, Kelsey. “ It’s his number one priority with everything he does from the moment he wakes up in the morning until the moment he goes to bed at night and even everything in between.“

“It’s all designed with tennis in mind first, and everything else second. So I think when he’s out there competing, there was never even a doubt that he was going to leave it all out there,” said Kelsey who played golf for the Illini’s Women’s Golf Team.

"It's impossible to recreate the relationships I made in college," Anderson said.

"I met my wife there, met my best friends there, the Illinois tennis community is like a family. I'm so close with everybody there. It changed my life in so many ways."

KEVIN’S CONSCIOUS

A post shared by Realife Tennis (@realifetennis) on Aug 8, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

After his triumph on Ashe Stadium, Anderson was asked to his thoughts on Ashe’s interest in South Africa and how the humanitarian worked to end apartheid, supporting Nelson Mandela who was reportedly a fan of tennis.

“Coming from a country that loves tennis, actually, there are a lot of people who play. We definitely face a lot of challenges when it comes to producing tennis players,” he said.

“When I'm back, there is a lot of interest. From my side, you know, obviously you're talking about two very, very influential people. You know, my hope, and I have said this all along, my biggest hope is I'm able to inspire the kids to get out and play, because it can definitely feel like it's a long road being so far from everything,” who owns and operates Reallife Tennis with his wife and two friends.

“I was definitely in that same position back then. You can keep, you know, working hard. I feel like when I'm back, I often speak at several schools, the school that I went to, I'm often giving talks and talking about that sort of stuff. As much as I can, I try and have an impact,” said Anderson.

“I try and focus on the youth coming up, and I think tennis is a great sport regardless of how far you make it, just obviously a lot of good life lessons.”