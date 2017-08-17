An Artist of the Most Original Selfies

Long before everyone had a camera in their pocket, Cindy Sherman took photos of herself. In February of 2012, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City produced a retrospective exhibit of Cindy’s selfies. In Meet CINDY SHERMAN, Jan Greenberg and Sandra Jordan, award-winning children’s nonfiction authors, tell the story of Cindy Sherman’s journey. It is an amazing biography of a most unusual artist.

Cindy Sherman’s education from girlhood involved the mastery of many theatrical skills, make up, hair styles and wigs, costume design, fashion through the ages. She studied history and photography and experimented with painting (which she later rejected). She took photographs of many different people, a schoolgirl reaching for a book, a secretary with a typewriter, a blond waiting at the side of a road with a suitcase, a disheveled woman in black opera suit, a churchman from the Renaissance, clowns, elegant matrons, starlets and dowagers. In every case, the picture is labeled “untitled” and given a number and the model is Cindy, herself. Yet, the real Cindy is unrecognizable. She creates her characters with make-up and costume and then shoots herself. Here’s what she says about her work: “None of the characters are me. They’re everything but me. If is seems to close to me, it’s rejected.”

Jan Greenberg and Sandra Jordan have teamed up to create many award-winning books about the arts. It is essential that children experience the arts and artists because they are a bridge to learning that can help children who don’t always thrive in school. I wrote an earlier post “Art Can Save Education and Lives” to show how art saved the life of The Mad Potter: George E. Ohr, Eccentric Potter, another one of their books. Art is a highly individual expression of a singular mind. The closer it is to the truth of that individual, the more universal the message to others. Cindy Sherman respects her audience. Her work is untitled because she wants the viewer to imagine their own story in her work. Greenberg and Jordan include children’s interpretations of the untitled photographs and give the ages and first names of the viewers. The subtext is that we are all entitled to our own opinions and there is no single correct interpretation.