An Education Leader Writes New Book to Empower Teachers

In 2007, Celine Coggins founded Teach Plus, and organization dedicated to empowering teachers to become leaders in their field. What started as a group of 16 teachers has grown exponentially over the past decade, and last school year 12,260 teachers participated in the Teach Plus programs.

Never one to rest on the status quo, Celine has now written a book called How to Be Heard: Ten Lessons Teachers Need to Advocate for Their Students and Profession. As brought up in our conversation, Celine heard so many inspirational stories through her work with Teach Plus that she wanted to share the stories in a book to inspire other teachers, whether they are industry veterans or new teaching professionals.

She incorporates stories in the book based on conversations with teachers who participated in Teach Plus’s policy fellowship. As she says, “if every teacher had access to what (those participating teachers) learned in that policy fellowship, we could really start a movement in teacher leadership.”

Celine believes that getting more teachers involved on the policy making side of things can only empower teachers and promote better student outcomes. She’s proven that she can make a difference in the lives of teachers, and it’s good to see that she wants to continue the effort.

About Celine Coggins:

Celine Coggins is the founder of Teach Plus, a teacher leadership organization that operates in ten states across the US. This month she is transitioning from Teach Plus to become a Lecturer and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

