An entrepreneur’s perspective on how to move with purpose

I had the pleasure to interview my friend Rob Hill Sr and his wonderful mother, Monique Anderson. For those who don’t know Rob, he is an author, philanthropist, father, and speaker. Coming from a background where writing runs in his blood, his mother Monique holds the title as an author, publisher and editor. During the interview we discussed what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, but the answers alone can be applied to any life challenge. Their fresh perspective gives us tips on what it takes to move with purpose, overcome challenges, obstacles, fears, and much more.

For people who don't know who you are, what do you do?

M: I’m Monique Jewell Anderson; an author, publisher, and editor.

R: I’m Rob Hill Sr; an author, speaker, and philanthropist. My work is helping people who want to heal, grow, and be fulfilled in life. Whether it’s through a book, live event, or community organizing, I’m all about encouraging love and collaboration.

What ignited the spark within you to become an entrepreneur? What led you to become an entrepreneur?

R: I was in the Navy from 2008-2012. As the end of my enlistment approached I felt there were only two choices: “chase my dream” or stay in till retirement. I knew it was time to branch out. I knew staying in meant more time away from my son at sea and after the first two deployments I’d had enough. So making the decision to leave turned me into an entrepreneur, but I believe that mindset was always inside of me.

M: I was a newlywed and a stay at home mom and one day I decided that I’d write, edit and publish a book – all on my own. I discussed it with my husband and the next day he came home from work with a check and told me, “Do it.” I had no idea where to go or what to do but I knew I could figure it out. I did as much research as I could and I jumped! I spent way more money than I made but I gained so much more than I lost. Those mistakes and processes led me to be able to assist my son and so far my publishing company has sold more than 30,000 books and counting.

Do you think you have to find your purpose in order to be a successful entrepreneur?

M: I believe purpose and success changes, well at least the definition or scope of it does as one ages. In my twenties and thirties my purpose seemed to be fueled by selfish reasons – like proving my haters wrong. However, now, my purpose is more about embracing all of who Monique is today and all of who she will transform into tomorrow. To me a successful entrepreneur is one who chooses daily to process and refine their dreams more than they struggle with their limitations.

R: I agree with my mom. We have many purposes in life, but ultimately being a successful entrepreneur is about commitment. Finding your purpose or believing yourself to be capable, is important. Knowing why you’re here helps narrow down what you should do, but nothing really works without true dedication.

What are some challenges you find being your own boss?

R: The deeper we get into our work the more we realize nothing great happens alone. Finding the right people to assist in execution is always a challenge. Growing in business is all about organization and planning. Small businesses don’t work without constant attention and staying relevant doesn’t happen without consistent product. When you are the “boss” the responsibility is on you to get/keep things going. You have to find/create work, negotiate pay, execute the job, and monitor all moving parts. When you’re own boss you belong to your business around the clock.

Many people want to become an entrepreneur, but are afraid to leave their 9-5 or afraid to take risks in fear of failure, what are three pieces of advice you would give them?

R: Leaving your job and starting something new is a huge step. There’s going to be fear, hesitancy, and probably a lot of doubt. Soo... 1.) Don’t let fear stop you from doing what’s best for your life, trust yourself. 2.) Write your vision and goals down, be as detailed and specific as possible. The clearer you are about what you want to do, the better you can be at getting it done. 3.) There’s something to learn from everybody you meet. Be a sponge and a student, soak up lessons, listen, and ask questions. Information is the biggest advantage in business.

What was a major "failure," that set you up for success & how did you overcome it?

R: When I became a father at 20 my whole world turned upside down, I felt unprepared to say the least. I didn’t have a real job, my car was on it’s last leg, and I was bouncing around from place to place with no steady home. I felt like a failure. Since then my son’s life has been a motivating force in everything I do. He ignited passion and focus that I didn’t know I had within. Joining the Navy, becoming an author, and speaker, I’ve thought about our relationship the whole way. When I stopped judging myself for the way things were, I was able to focus on changing things for the better.

How do you motivate yourself during the times you're unmotivated?

M: I go back to my “why.” And that why confirms and churns that space inside me that says, you can and will do this. I choose to believe lives depend on what I was called to do. And I can’t let the God that I serve down nor his people he called me to help.

R: The first thing for me is deciding that I don’t like how I’m feeling. And that something about it needs to change. Once I set that intention, I like to do things that can inspire or energize me. Exercise, reading, a conversation with a friend, coloring books, it all helps create new energy to use... Plus I enjoy being and feeling capable. I don’t associate with laziness, I like the feeling of accomplishment too much to stay unmotivated. I have to get things done.

How do you manage your fears?

M: Fear is usually rooted in misplaced, false emotions, so I try and take out the emotional parts and look objectively at the problem. If I can fix it then I do and if I can’t, then I try and find someone who can.

R: For me it’s about changing the thoughts that cause fear. I know fear comes from many things like stress, lack of confidence, and uncertainty. So, I encourage myself, I research information to make me more comfortable, and I write the fears out in a journal. I try to combat fear with positivity, love, and opening myself up to be supported. Facing the fear usually helps overcome it.

To find more information about Rob Hill Sr visit www.robhillsr.com

Twitter: @RobHillSr