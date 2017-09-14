An Escalation Proof US Foreign Policy - Magna Carta for a New World Order

When actions don’t respond to words, actions may respond to consequences.

In an increasingly incivil world, where an escalation of words and threats has replaced a calmer and more thoughtful discourse, the time has come to realize that we need a new Magna Carta for a New World Order and more importantly to create order in that new world.

If you take a 30,000 foot view of American policy, see if you heard what I heard and agree with the suggestions that follows.

By you agree and if it’s true, it should be delivered by Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations, after this hand off from President Trump.

“I have met with my advisors (it would help de-escalate matters if people think Trump is listening to others beyond his own instincts, thoughts and tweets) and I am directing our US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, to deliver to them our current foreign policy. I have decided to not do that myself because I am too much of a lightning rod which causes people to react to me, and then as has been my habit, me to react to them. We cannot afford to distract from the message we need to bring to the UN and the world. That is because the stakes are too high and the escalation of words, which I have contributed to, would derail what needs to be said.”

From Nikki Haley to UN:

“To my fellow Ambassadors and representatives from the member countries to the United Nations and beyond that to the world, the United States regrets to inform you that we will not be serving as the policeman of the world alone. It is with far deeper regrets that I wish to inform you that the United States will not be serving as the conscience of the world with regard to human rights violations alone.

In both instances I emphasize the word, ‘Alone. By that we are not saying that we are abandoning those responsibilities, but that we will no longer seek to fulfill those alone . This is not a threat. This is a reality. The world has changed dramatically since World War II and even though we may still be the dominant force in the world, we are no longer willing or able to contribute our not unlimited resources both financial and military in the service of world peace or human rights alone.

Furthermore we are issuing a Declaration of Interdependence to all of you to work with us to make the world more peaceful and humane. When we proclaimed our Declaration of Independence in 1776, it was our statement to the world that as a nation we would no longer submit to the then tyranny of the Great Britain - boy have times changed - and would use any means necessary to stand up against it.

The US Constitution which came into force in 1789 was a ‘proactive’ strategy, guide and roadmap toward creating ‘one nation under God with liberty and justice for all’ which became part of our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States.

Why proactive instead of reactive?

Because you can be more constructive in creating a plan that will take you into the future when you are proactive rather than reactive. When you are calm, thoughtful and proactive, you really can takes actions that can transform your society, country and the world. When you’re reactive you become stuck and encased in a transactional, which too often means ‘zero sum’ present.

To reiterate, boy have times changes, the world rightly or wrongly, for better of for worse has replaced a proactive mindset with a reactive mindset, and with that our ability to transform a world and a humanity much in need of transformation has devolved into being transactional. And you and we can’t solve a transformational problem with transactional solutions.

That said, the world is not going to turn away from being transactional any time soon. So it would be more constructive to deal with what is and not with what isn’t as we move forward at least in the near term.

To that end, rather than our reacting to threats with counter threats, we have developed a New Magna Carta, which will calmly, clearly and specifically articulate the consequences to the actions of countries that threaten the world order and humanity. These consequences will range from very positive consequences, i.e. rewards, for actions that greatly improve world order and humanity all the way up to more dire consequences for actions that greatly threaten world order and humanity.

In constructing this continuum, we will always be open to input from the world community regarding whether our consequential actions are fair, equal and just to the actions they are consequential to. We believe that if our responses are too little, they will be ineffective and if they are too great, they will either not be implementable, in which case we will need to take them back as an idle threat, or just further escalate the agitation already rampant with regard to world order and humanity.

We can’t and won’t continue to go it alone as the world’s policeman or conscience and invite all other member nations to construct their own calm, deliberated, thoughtful and informed continuum of their responses to actions that threaten the world order or the future of humanity.