An Exclusive Interview With Blockchain specialist, Jamil Hasan

As Blockchain has become one of the most intriguing topics in the technology industry, we have interviewed a Blockchain specialist Jamil Hasan who is also a Co-Founder of Blockchain Business Consultants company.

1.​ ​As​ ​a​ ​blockchain​ ​expert​ ​could​ ​you​ ​share​ ​insights​ ​of​ ​how​ ​blockchain​ ​is​ ​changing the​ ​world​ ​today​ ​and​ ​what​ ​is​ ​the​ ​future​ ​like​ ​5​ ​years​ ​from​ ​now​ ​in​ ​the​ ​technology industry?

More and more companies are adopting Blockchain technology for payments. The original Bitcoin Blockchain was built immediately following the financial crisis in 2008 where banks were speculating in real estate. Blockchain was created for peer to peer payments, but banks became involved, and Bitcoin doesn’t work for payments as intended. Large companies like Amazon are now offering payment methods using cryptocurrency. You will see a continued use and increase in the volume of companies accepting payments. The industry is adopting and adapting.

There is now a rapid increase in Initial Coin Offerings. Some projects are great concepts with excellent leadership teams and tremendous potential. I have had approximately a dozen discussions per day over the last month learning about people’s technology projects, and I find some very interesting. I also find some to be Ponzi schemes. The challenge is to discover the difference. My new company Blockchain Business Consultants, along with Dr Drew Miller, provides Blockchain assessments and diligence work. We help investors make wise decisions.

We also support legitimate projects get funding by completing our assessments, providing a custom report highlighting the project’s strengths to provide to investors, and doing it at an affordable price. We also offer Blockchain courses. I’m most excited about future use cases. I know that Blockchain can be used not only for existing supply chain industries like manufacturing or food or pharma, but for future industries like robotics, mechanizations, Smart Cities, and all sorts of artificial intelligence, as well as marijuana supply chain.

Blockchain can be applied to the marijuana industry and used for medicinal purposes. The ability to place the Blockchain technology on a robot; or use it for social equity; that excites me. And it is coming!

2.​ ​There​ ​are​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​talks​ ​that​ ​blockchain​ ​can​ ​significantly​ ​impact​ ​banking industry​ ​and​ ​financial​ ​sector,​ ​what​ ​is​ ​your​ ​opinion​ ​on​ ​that?

One of the jobs of a bank CEO is to keep the stock price high and the shareholders happy. Right now you see several bank executives saying contradicting statements. They are doing their job to maximise value for their stockholders. I think whenever they say negative comments about Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, investors should realise that the topic is high on their radar and act appropriately.

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are here to stay. The technology enables opportunities for new jobs, organic corporate growth and the elimination of redundant processes and organisations.

3.​ ​Some​ ​say​ ​that​ ​blockchain​ ​is​ ​the​ ​freedom​ ​of​ ​financial​ ​transactions,​ ​but​ ​how secure​ ​it​ is?​ ​Should​ ​we​ ​feel​ ​safe​ ​about​ ​it​ ​or​ ​is​ ​there​ ​something​ ​that might​ ​damage​ ​us?

Thousands of people felt safe handing their money to Bernie Madoff. He was a centralised trust agent who people trusted for years. Things didn’t turn out too well for him or his investors in his giant Ponzi scheme.

The Blockchain was designed to de-centralise trust through the creation of immutable, un-editable records. The purpose is to have a series of records, especially in the supply chain, that you can go back to for analysis if needed. If used correctly, the Blockchain technology can replace the need to find the black box in case of a plane crash or investigate any real human-made disaster. As long as the Blockchain is immutable and un-editable, it can do tremendous good.

4.​ ​ICOs​ ​are​ ​becoming​ ​a​ ​huge​ ​thing​ ​right​ ​now.​ ​What​ ​is​ ​your​ ​opinion​ ​on​ ​crypto currency's​ ​future?​ ​Are​ ​we​ ​seriously​ ​looking​ ​to​ ​replace​ ​our​ ​known​ ​currencies into​ ​cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency is the future. And the reason is not that it is a hot thing right now. I’ve been studying Stealth methods used by Fortune 500 companies for a few years now. Ever since they revamped their pension liabilities from Defined Benefit plans to Defined Contribution plans.

I realised, looking at the poorly written regulations and the proxy statements that showed Executive Compensation payouts, which by switching pension plans this caused a jump in CEO compensation where they were incentivised to focus on cutting expenses instead of growing their companies. We used to see news mentioning corporate layoffs. You don’t see that anymore; you do see layoff boards filled with former employees.

Almost all of the Fortune 500 companies have underfunded pensions. They also have efficiency issues in their business and supply chains. They have created their own Achilles’ Heels. I know where the Blockchain can be applied to their organisation to help them put money back into their businesses and return them to profitability while also paying off their underfunded pension liabilities. The mom and dad’s pension is no longer here. My generation has 401K. Millennials have Cryptocurrency. Dreamers have nothing, yet. They will, and it will be through cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

5.​ ​Can​ ​cryptocurrency​ ​trading​ ​somehow​ ​influence​ ​or​ ​impact​ ​stock​ ​exchanges?

Through education and training, my view of any security, whether it be bonds, stocks, crypto, is to have a basket of holdings to diversify risk. People are treating cryptocurrency just like a security; I think it’s important to have many in your portfolio, not just one.

6.​ ​Is​ ​it​ ​possible​ ​that​ ​in​ ​the​ ​next​ ​50​ ​years​ ​most​ ​of​ ​Fortune​ ​500​ ​list​ ​companies could​ ​be​ ​replaced​ ​by​ ​ICO​ ​companies?