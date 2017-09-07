An Exclusive Interview With Marketing Expert, Harrison Kenne

Harrison Kenne is a marketing expert in the United States. He and his team have provided services to over 60,000 clients internationally. Some of his clients include massive industry leaders, fortune 500 companies, and massive e-commerce companies. Harrison has also been in almost 15,000 publications on the internet. Harrison has recently opened his services to small and local companies that are looking for a marketing expert to help them grow their business.

Harrison has helped his clients drive traffic and increase sales in just about every niche that exists. Including Real-estate, Construction, E-commerce & Marketing just to name a few.

Harrison also owns a large number of online stores. His product lines vary from pet based products to custom clothing. In our interview with Harrison, we learned that he plans to launch a total of sixteen online stores. He also agreed to share some of his secrets with us in our exclusive interview.

Q: What is the first thing a new business should do when it comes to marketing?

A: Today, every company needs to have a high-quality website. If you don’t have a high-quality website, no one online will take you seriously, and it will be significantly harder to get quality leads.

Q: What is the best social media to use for marketing?

A: Facebook is the best, no question about it. The Facebook Ad tools are way beyond anything else, and if you know what you are doing, you can reach an additional five to ten thousand targeted people a post for free using Facebook posts.

Q: How did you get such a vast understanding of marketing?

A: I spend thousands of dollars and hours learning from the best of the best. I paid some to consult to me and bought courses from others. I have probably spent close to two thousand hours studying marketing over the years.

Q: Being only 21 what made you decide to work for yourself?

A: I decided to work for myself because I didn’t want to look back at my life in thirty years and see that I didn’t chase my dreams. This is just the beginning for me.

Q: What would be your advice to those looking to take their already successful business to the next level?

A: It really depends on what they are already doing. Some of the major things that most companies lack that could generate them millions in sales are: Facebook Ads, Sales Funnels, Correctly Designed Websites, SEO and potentially much more. It really depends on what a business is already doing and what direction they are looking to go. That’s why we create a custom program for each client.

Q: What would be your advice to any young person thinking about starting a business?

A: Start now and work hard. Find what generates you income and what valuable final product you can provide. Know how to sell your clients and what they need and want. Each client is different so make something that provides exactly what they need.

Q: How did you get started?

A: I had $93 in my account and decided that I was sick and tired of working for $8 an hour. I felt I was not living up to my fullest potential and that I essentially needed a bigger game to play. I spent $70 on licenses and started a flyer distribution business, and that is when things took off. Within three days I had made over $300.

Q: How many mentors did you have and who were your favorite mentors?

A: I have had dozens of mentors, but I would have to say that my favorites were Grant Cardone And Gallant Dill. They both just provided really valuable information that applied to what I was doing at the time I found them.

If anyone needs help with their marketing or is looking for guidance Harrison has agreed to share his website and email so that anyone in need can reach out to him.