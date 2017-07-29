An Experiment (On Institutions And Invisible Rules)

Put five monkeys in a room. Hang a banana on a string from the ceiling in the middle of the room. Put a small ladder under the banana. Soon enough, a monkey will proceed to the ladder in order to get to the banana. As soon as the monkey touches the ladder, spray the four other monkeys with cold water.

Before long, another monkey will go towards the ladder. As soon as he touches the ladder, spray the other monkeys again. Shortly, whenever another monkey attempts to ascend the ladder, the other monkeys will try to prevent him from doing so.

Put your water spray away. Replace one monkey from the room with a new monkey. When this new monkey sees the banana, he will go towards the ladder in order to reach it. To this new monkey’s surprise and shock, the original monkeys will attack him and present him from touching the ladder. Pretty soon, the new monkey will learn that if he tries to climb the ladder, he will be assaulted.

Now, remove yet another of the original monkeys and replace it with a new monkey. This second newcomer will likewise be attacked in response to his attempt to climb the ladder. In fact, the first newcomer will partake in the punishment with gusto!

Go on to replace the third, the fourth, and the fifth of the original monkeys with new ones, and the same thing will happen: each newcomer will be attacked when he takes to the ladder and each newcomer will learn to assault others who attempt to take to the ladder.

After all of the original monkeys have been replaced, you are left with a roomful of monkeys who never experienced the cold water spray. Yet, none of them ever again attempts or even thinks about approaching the ladder in order to get to the banana.

Why?

Because as far as they know, that’s the way it’s always been done.