An eye on Irma Relief: Can Crowdfunding work for us in the Caribbean TOO?

I know the answer to this question. Crowdfunding can indeed work for us in the Caribbean too.

I say that definitively after studying a multitude of campaigns which led to the launching of pitchandchoose.com almost 3 years ago. My conviction is also spurred by the understanding of how crowdfunding works and seeing the good that it is doing for communities across the globe.

And here are 5 reasons I think crowdfunding CAN work for us in the Caribbean:

The technology is available. We are already crowdfunding. Since 2015, pitchandchoose.com has hosted 18 campaigns which raised almost $40,000. Some may think: that’s nothing! But tell that to the beneficiaries of those funds who were able to put them to use for causes that they couldn’t manage on their own. And that’s just a drop in the bucket of what crowdfunding has the potential to do. We are already contributing to worthy causes; and we have the capacity to give more especially when served by technology that makes it easier to give. Crowdfunding extends our reach to the Caribbean diaspora and gives us access to a global community with whom we are connected. Many of our Caribbean people are now social media savvy and can negotiate their way around the various platforms to share causes with their connections across the globe.

And before I go any further I must also explore the “too” in my question because it speaks to what is possible.

Most recently, the horrific stories of Houston people beleaguered by Hurricane Harvey touched us all. And it was hard not to be impressed by the efficacy of the response that was powered by the economic wealth that the US had at its disposal to assist its citizens. And then there were the crowdfunding campaigns that sprung up as the community’s response to putting their networks and money in play to address the basic human needs (food & clothes & shelter) of their fellow citizens who were impacted.

Worthy of note was the crowdfunding campaign led by NFL star JJ Watts who raised $37 million in 3 weeks, after seeding the campaign with $100,000 of his own money. His goal was to collect $200,000. He raised $37 million.

This superstar-championed campaign drew the top echelons of the celebrity world into the crowdfunding space. You see, the campaign provided a fertile space to be seen doing good. But what really propelled the campaign to its high level funded was the 510K facebook shares and the almost 200,000 people like you and me who collectively gave an average of $37.

This campaign has all the textbook elements of virality: superstar endorsement, opportunity to be part of something bigger than yourself, a stage on which to be recognized, and an emotional appeal that connected with the masses.

It is indeed difficult to watch your fellow man suffering from forces of nature over which they have no control. And when you sit comfortable in your untroubled space, it is not uncommon for the average person to feel an inkling of guilt because they were spared from similar devastation. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to make a kind hearted person act in the interest of people they may not even know.

That therefore takes me to the more germane question:

Will Crowdfunding work for us in the Caribbean too?

Now for that question, my response is: “I hope so.” And I dare say we should all hope so too.

You see, first there was Harvey ...and then came Irma!

And Irma battered our Caribbean neighbours before going on to Florida. She left many of our Caribbean brothers and sisters without a dry and comfortable place to rest their heads. I’ve never personally experienced the devastation of a hurricane but the pictures said it all ...you wouldn’t have wanted to be there.

I sat in Jamaica and hardly a drop of rain fell here. It was like we were in a bubble of grace. But for my sister entrepreneur network across the islands who were in the cone of probability for the eye, their fears and experience of Irma unfolded in the What'sApp chats: intermittent lost of power, promise of destruction by the worst hurricane the region had ever seen, memories of how the great USA was unable to withstand the force of Harvey. And then they were the prayers and the affirmations that we would be there for each other and would emerge victorious.

And the more I engaged to watch the impact, the more I thought: “Wow! We were spared!” And as I empathized with my Caribbean, I envied the US for their efficacy and their financial capacity to deal with disasters when they came.

No such luck for some of our Caribbean sisters and brothers!

Rebuilding infrastructure and restoration of the impacted people to a basic standard of livelihood are not optional. That is their current reality. Finding funding fast is an imperative. Because every day of delay leaves Irma’s victims stuck in situations that none of us would want for ourselves or our family members.

But rebuilding takes money which is usually funded from government coffers, donor agencies and the generosity of community. However with much of the America also beleaguered by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, early reports are that the competition for donor funds has intensified. And there is no secret where the US Government’s priority is now when it comes to funding.

And so, as I see it, it is left to us in the Caribbean to do more than is reasonably possible to help ourselves.

Yes ...more than reasonably possible. Why?

...because our neighbours whose homes and countries were destroyed need our assistance ...urgently.

...because there are more weather systems heading our way. And today it is our neighbour, tomorrow it could be me or you.

...because it is more blessed to give than to receive, or to keep.

...because to live unmindful of the need of your neighbour is to invite them to live unmindful of you.

And ultimately, because we’re a resilient people. Full stop!

So in closing, I will leave you with words from JJ Watt’s final statement on closing his crowdfunding campaign: "The world is a better place when we all take care of each other."

And now, my invitation to you is to:

Do something for the victims of Irma in the Caribbean!

Support the crowdfunding campaign led by Nation Publishing, Starcom Networks in association with Rotary Clubs of Barbados.

Donate to the Post Irma - Relief campaign hosted by Pitch & Choose.

Like, share, comment and DONATE too!

#IRMArelief #1Caribbean1Ppl #FromUsForUs