AN INCOVENIENT PRESIDENT

So if Daenerys Targaryen’s children suddenly appeared over the skyline of Manhattan and began to barbecue the citizens of Manhattan and New Yorkers, stalwart fighters all, responded with their anti-dragon fire hydrants, Trump would say that there was blame on both sides.

Accidental transparency is what the president, who lost the popular vote spectacularly, is all about.

Despite the fact that he goes to work in a Halloween costume, going as a bleach blonde, spray tanned Mah Jong playing woman from Boca Raton we see right through him. He can’t even play the part. The minute that he opens his beautiful piece of chocolate cake pie hole the convenient truth of who he really is comes bursting forth. His carefully worded by someone else’s words are crafted in a code that any pre-schooler could crack before snack time.

Obviously I’ve been referring to the way that President Emperor Tycoon of the Tower of Babble handled the atrocities that happened in Virginia.

As far as I can remember when it came to dealing with the Nazis, World War Two was the ultimate pest control. And yet what we got in return was Beetles. Go know.

The point is, despite what Mel Gibson or any other Holocaust denier says, we pretty much Nuremberged their SS ass. I spent time in Munich a few years back and quickly discovered that the current generation of Germans will give you maybe 10 minutes to discuss their evil empire past and then it’s time for bratwurst and beer and maybe a screening of Caberet. Beautiful downtown Munich even has a fairly new Museum of Judaism.

So to be clear, the people who brought you the Nazis want no part of them.

And yet, now, somehow, America has managed to home grow a whole new generation of them.

Now you have no doubt seen these fine young gentlemen who prefer their flag confederate. On match.com they list their preferences as: taking long, romantic goose stepping walks through cities while screaming Heil Trump, getting matching his and her swastika tattoos on their misshapen bald heads and mowing down innocent people in their fast moving cars. And that’s just their average Saturday.

Now in most civilized societies these sour krauts would be squashed like vermin. Ah, but not here and certainly not by your very own Orange Julius Caesar.

No, this guy has to choose his words as carefully as his wife, Squinty Escort from the small town of Clueless does. You see, her recent reactionary tweet was a once again a verbatim match of a quote from, guess who? You got it: Michelle Obama. And congratulations for that.

No, your very own President Don Syndrome has to be tactful because those nutty Nazi guys who would like to see all of my people (and my fellow ex slaves the entire black community) become Daenerys style toast, are the very people who elected him and keep appearing with or without their teeth at his Love Me brag rallies.

So, the number one guy on your Hitler parade blamed BOTH sides for what happened.

Let me repeat: both.

So according to Don Diego, who is secretly Zero, Heather Heyer, who was a champion of others, was as much to blame as say, David Dukes.

And apparently most of you are fine with that, because, hey, there is some very serious buy- now-one-click-button shoppin’ to do on amazon.com

You see WE, you me, us, are the real problem. We who do nothing but complain en route to the salon or the gym or to the movies to watch pretend superheroes save the pretend world so we can all drive home pretending that our cars are all Star War jet fighters or Batmobiles with our newfound fake feeling of power and importance.

We are the guilty ones here.

We who remain passive and indifferent while we stare at our iPhones like they were cherished newborns while we obsess over the Kardashians or Justin Bieber while Rome and the atmosphere burns. I’m guessing that most of you will pick Annabelle over the sequel to the Inconvenient Truth because, well, it’s just too damn inconvenient.

So fuck you. Fuck you for sitting on your big fat complaining asses in your coffee shops, bitching and moaning about Trump right before you head to get your fucking car detailed.

The big joke is Trump is not even the problem. He’s just a Stooge. A patsy.

Trump is the willing idiot put into power by Steve Bannon after Bannon failed to get Sarah Palin elected (he wrote her speeches). What Bannon did discover was someone who knew absolutely nothing, but had a near magical ability how to talk directly to the angry, white racist Christian mostly redneck subculture that was fermenting and ready to explode.

Now if he could just find himself another version of that clueless idiot, Bannon would be the ultimate puppet maker master.

And there he was and he was just perfect.

An empty headed, talentless, trust fund brat failure who was obsessed with power that he had no idea how to achieve—but would so anything, say anything to get it. Call Mexicans rapists and drug dealers? No problem bro!

You see, my friends, Trump is nothing more than a buffon distraction who we obsess over like Taylor Swift fighting with Katy Perry, while every single member of the cabinet follows their marching orders, which is to destroy whatever department they are in charge of, from the EPA to Education. Bannon the red nosed reigndeer believes in government apocalypse. In order to create true power, you have to first obliterate from within.

That is right out of the Vladimir Lenin playbook.

And the other Vladimir, the one from Thugville, Russia, could not be happier because he gets to watch his mortal enemy, the Department of Justice implode.

And that is how Trump Stoli-ed the election, Vodka fans.

All Trump is doing is playing dress up president while he naps and plays Monopoly with the world with his insidious spawn.

We are supposed to despise him and he’s not worried bout a thing. He can pardon everybody including himself and can leave the King of all Rats.

He has gotten away with murder for his entire life. Why should today be an different. You rape. You pillage. You settle for just a few rubbles.

In other words, he does not give a flying fuck about you. Or your children. Or this country.

I will never ever forget the impassioned speech by Khizr Khan at the Democratic Convention when he held up a copy of the Constitution and waved it like a flag of honor in Trump’s Trump’s face.

He had read it and coveted it—because that is what is selfless, magnificent son died protecting.

And that is what Trump is pissing on every single day.

How must the Khans and all the parents of lost soldiers feel today?

How must World War Two veterans and concentration survivors feel on this fine Monday morning?

How do they feel about a man who is more resident than President, who doesn’t have the balls to condemn the illiterate scumbag monsters of hate?

No, once again he has given evil a hall pass.

Once again he gets to sign a bill that he has never read.

Once again he gets too accomplish nothing while he takes credit for everything.

And as for every single American who accepted the open arm invitation offered by the Lady of the Harbor?