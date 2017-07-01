An Incubator for Social Inventions

As if co-founding the Mankind project were not enough, Bill Kauth later gave several of us the gift of starting a local weekly men’s group. When we were discussing a name, I mentioned that a writing partner and I had been called, by a radio host on whose program we were appearing, “relentless optimists.” (We were promoting a book called Citizen Summitry, about ending the Cold War, which at the time was regarded as impossible.)

While the most sardonic member of the men’s group commented that “there’s nothing remaining to us except optimism,” most of us wanted to be identified with anything hopeful-sounding. This was during the Presidency of Bush 43.

The original group brought together guys devoted to “social invention.” One of us had a role in promoting the idea of the Peace Corps and started a TV show focusing on “people doing admirable things.” Another developed a new form of psychotherapy and trained a corps of practitioners. A third, with his wife, invented the practice of small emotionally intimate groups sometimes called new tribes. A fourth created the “heart circle” movement.” A fifth organized an annual event called the “abundance swap” and eventually started a TV series called “immense possibilities.” At the swap, presented as an alternative to holiday shopping, people brought items they’d be happy to receive as gifts and took other items they found, all without any exchange of cash.

For its weekly meeting, we had a few simple rules: (a) not to talk outside the group about anything personal we heard there, (b) to be transparent about our feelings, (c) to do what we could for the community, (d) openly to resolve any difficulty we had with a member of the group, (e) to critique and give support for ideas being developed by a member.

It helped that all of the original members were either graduates of the ManKind Project’s training for healthy masculinity or psychotherapists (or, in one instance, both). Another good background would be Rosenberg’s workshops in “non-violent communication.”