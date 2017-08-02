An Industry Thought Leader Who Wrote the Book on Personalizing PD

Kristi Meeuwse is breaking ground when it comes to research involving digital and personalized professional learning. She has written a book about it that I highly recommend called, Personalized Professional Learning for Educators: Emerging Research and Opportunities, where she puts theories and practices of professional learning up to the same scrutiny usually reserved for student learning.

Kristi explores why for decades professional learning has been done the same way - placing all teachers together in a room with other teachers of different subjects and grade levels and watching the same presentation.

In her research, she found a great desire among teaching professionals for a personalized experience. Kristi explains, “In my study and the book, I focus a lot on the components of what makes professional learning successful. There are true needs, and teachers are hungry for it. They're crying out to have the learning personalized.”

One area where she found to have a particularly strong need for personalized professional learning was the technique of teaching child literacy. She discovered that professionals often fall short in providing new teachers with the effective means to teach young children how to read. The result is a literacy crisis.

Kristi’s work is of vital importance, and it represents a shining light on a subject that has remained stagnant for far too long.

About Kristi Meeuwse, Ed.D

An Apple Distinguished Educator and Kindergarten Teacher, Charleston County Schools, SC

Dr. Kristi Meeuwse is a veteran kindergarten teacher in Charleston, SC as well as an adjunct professor for Lamar University in their Digital Leading and Learning Master’s Degree program. As an Apple Distinguished Educator, Kristi travels extensively sharing her innovative early literacy practices incorporating iPads into instruction.

Kristi is the author of the popular blog iTeach With iPads, which is a chronological account of student voice and choice in demonstrating learning. She also authors leveled readers for her students to enhance literacy learning. Research interests include early literacy, technology integration, and professional development.

