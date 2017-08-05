An Inside Look at Being Pre-Med at Harvard

Answer by My-Ngoc To, studied at Harvard University, on Quora:

The first class that pretty much anyone takes at Harvard takes is LS1A, Introduction to the Life Sciences (taught by the amazing Robert Lue). I switched to pre-med my sophomore year (after taking a gap year), so when I enrolled in LS1A I was one of the oldest students in a class full of freshman. The class was supposed to be very stressful, difficult, and competitive. I think that people tend to hype things up though because suffering can be a form of social currency.

I had a good time in LS1A. I adopted some freshmen as my own, and I actually found a lot of the content we learned in class to inspire my creativity. For example, start and stop codons reflects the importance of knowing when to start and end things in our own lives, such as relationships, conversations, jobs. I started a science blog to share these little metaphors (www.lifesci1a.wordpress.com).

The sequence is to take LS1B next, but I took PHYSCI 11 instead to fulfill the general chemistry requirement. Good decision, though I did have a terrible experience in that class. We had three hour labs, and before each lab you're supposed to being a prelab assignment. Once I forgot to bring mine, so I could not enter and had to reschedule my lab to 9 am the next day (A 9 am class at Harvard is considered blasphemous). That morning it was snowing. We had to wear close toed shoes and cover our legs, so I wore tights and flags and a dress… And in that outfit biked through the snow to class (I just wanted to look pretty!). The lab head said that because I wasn't wearing pants I would have to go change. I explained to her that I lived in the quad and wouldn't be back until 20 minutes. She shrugged and said that I wouldn't be able to attend lab then, with a condescending smile on her face.

Aside from forgetfulness and not dressing appropriately, I also didn't have good study habits and spent most of my time studying alone in my room. That made life rather isolating. I couldn't remember taking Chem 17, the first semester of organic chemistry, because I had such a lonely time that I blacked out the memory of it.

One thing about being pre-med at Harvard is that you will have much less free time than your friends who are studying humanities. One semester, when I had a 3 hour biology lab from 7–10 pm and a 5 hour orgo lab from 7-midnight, I had 22 hours of class while my friends studying English or Comp Lit had only 11. They took all seminar classes that met only once a week and spent their free time attending cocktail parties or coffee houses or what not.

A few more last minute details: each residential house has a league of pre-med advisors who are well connected and can get you shadowing experiences and research opportunities. The Office of Career services has excellent advisors there too. They also have a "good news book” that shows the gpas and MCAT scores of Harvard students who were accepted into each medical school in the US. So you will or sure have good institutional support.

As a pre-med, I found it hard to be fully immersed in the art community, and because I wasn't a hardcore science person I also found it hard to be friends with people in the sciences. Over time though I found friends who were of mixed interests like me, and I managed to integrate my love of art and science, developing my own style of narrative science writing through my pieces in The Advocate. I sent the essays I wrote to my teaching fellows and professors, who loved my pieces.

It's up to you to craft your own experience, and I was able to have a relatively relaxing, albeit not perfect, and meaningful experience being pre-med at Harvard.