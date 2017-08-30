An Inside Look at JPMorgan Chase’s $325M Effort to Close the Global Skills Gap

“It is not hard to find sophisticated platforms that are used by very large corporations to recruit and train high skilled workers. It is a lot harder to find platforms that are widely adopted by small- and medium sized businesses and that target workers who don’t already have a four-year degree,” explained Sarah Ayres Steinberg, Vice President of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In an interview, we discussed the New Skills at Work Initiative, the current and future skills gap in the United States, innovative solutions that have surfaced to tackle the challenge, and much more.

Sarah Ayres Steinberg joined JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2015 as Vice President of Global Philanthropy for New Skills at Work, a $250 million global workforce training and demand-driven training initiative. Her work focuses on promoting economic opportunity and prosperity through investments in workforce practice, innovation, and policy. Sarah is the Program Officer for New Skills for Youth, a $75 million, five-year global career readiness initiative launched in January 2016 and aimed at investing in high-quality, career-focused education that prepares young people to prosper in the growing global economy.

Tell me a little bit about the origins of the New Skills at Work initiative. How did this topic get on your radar, and why is it so important?

In 2013, JPMorgan Chase launched New Skills at Work, a $250 million five year global initiative aimed at building stronger workforce systems. At the time, it was in response to two things we were seeing in the labor market. First, even though the economy was improving, there were still very high levels of unemployment in many of the communities we serve – among young people and young people of color in particular. At the same time, we were hearing from many of the companies we serve that they were having trouble hiring workers with the skills they needed to grow their businesses and compete.

This was especially true in growing industries like health care, technology and advanced manufacturing, and the problem was particularly acute for what we refer to “middle-skill” jobs – those that pay well and require some education or training beyond high school, but not necessarily a four-year degree. So we launched New Skills at Work to strengthen workforce systems around the world and ensure that more individuals are able to get the skills and training they need to be successful in well-paying middle-skill jobs.

When we look at the skills gap here in the United States as it relates to jobs in the technology industry, what worries you the most about where things are headed?

There is a huge and growing need for tech talent, not just at Silicon Valley tech firms, but in companies in every industry all over the world. As technology becomes integral to businesses of all sizes in all industries, experts are predicting a boom of new jobs. As of March 2015, the White House estimated that there were 500,000 open ICT jobs in the US. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that by 2022, more than 1.2 million computer programmers and 800,000 computer support specialists will be needed. The growth rate for both of these job types is projected to be more than 20 percent over 10 years, nearly double the national average for all occupations.

In light of this huge growth, I see two challenges. The first is simply ensuring that companies are able to hire the number of workers they need. The second is ensuring that workers from a diverse range of backgrounds – including women, people of color, and individuals who do not have a bachelor’s degree – have access to these good, well-paying technology jobs.

At the same time, what gives you optimism, and what kinds of critical steps do we need to take as a country to seriously tackle these economic challenges?

I am optimistic because I see smart people coming up with innovative solutions to address these workforce challenges. For example, the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) has developed a cool approach to meeting the demand for tech talent through an apprenticeship model. Their tech apprenticeship program, Apprenti, has become a national model for recruiting, training, and placing new workers in good jobs in technology. Apprenti taps into the pool of underrepresented talent – including women, minorities, and veterans – and provides participants with two to four months of certified technical training followed by one year of full-time, paid, on-the-job training with one of Apprenti’s many hiring partners like Microsoft, F5 Networks, and Accenture.

It is a really promising approach that combines one very new model, accelerated coding “bootcamps” to get participants up to speed quickly, with one very old model, structured, on-the-job learning through apprenticeship, to create a modern solution for a 21st century industry.

More and more, technology itself is being used to match supply and demand in the labor market. What are some of the most interesting insights you've learned about how this is happening and how effective it is?

We hear a lot about how technology is creating new jobs, changing existing jobs, and even destroying some old jobs. But one place technology is having a profound impact is in how jobseekers and employers find each other. Long gone are the days when a prospective worker would pore through the “help wanted” ads in the local paper and show up unannounced at a business to inquire about job openings.

At the very least, most of the job posting and application process has migrated online, increasing efficiency for both applicants and employers. At the other end of the spectrum, sophisticated algorithmic matching technologies are now sometimes used to pair applicants and employers based on skills and fit.

The use of technology in this way has the potential to promote more skills-based hiring and reduce bias, but we need to be vigilant to ensure that new job matching technologies are creating opportunities, particularly for low- and middle-skill workers, and not replicating existing barriers.

Similarly, what are the limitations of these matchmaking technologies, and how do we overcome them?

The biggest challenge I see is ensuring that job matching technologies are efficient for businesses of all sizes and that they actually promote economic opportunity for low- and middle-skill workers. It is not hard to find sophisticated platforms that are used by very large corporations to recruit and train high skilled workers. It is a lot harder to find platforms that are widely adopted by small- and medium sized businesses and that target workers who don’t already have a four-year degree.

In fact, in many ways, technology can exacerbate existing problems in the hiring process. For example, a small employer without a dedicated human resources manager might find itself overwhelmed with the hundreds of applications that can result from posting a single job opening on multiple job boards. In response, the company might change the minimum requirements for the position just in an effort to narrow the pool of applicants – a phenomenon known as degree inflation. As a result, otherwise qualified applicants may never get a chance to be considered, disadvantaging both the employer and jobseekers.

Finally, and looking ahead, what will the New Skills at Work initiative be focusing on over the next few years? Where will you put your resources?

I am very excited about the work we are seeing to build career pathways that span high school, higher-ed, and the workforce. Last year, we expanded on our workforce commitment by launching New Skills for Youth, a $75 million initiative to strengthen career-focused education in cities and states and dramatically increase the number of students who graduate from high school prepared for careers.

Working with our partner, the Council of Chief State School Officers, we awarded $20 million in grants to 10 US states to expand and improve career pathways for all high school students. These states are now working across sectors to transform how they design and develop career preparedness education programs and provide young people with the skills they need to compete for high-skill, well-paying jobs in growing industries.