Going to a coding bootcamp changed my life. I learned an incredibly fun, challenging, and useful skill. Don’t let the anti-bootcamp stigma fool you: You will learn more than you ever thought possible in such a short amount of time.

And yet. (There had to be a ‘and yet’…) I feel misled.

If you’re planning on going to a Bootcamp, chances are you don’t come from the tech industry, and you have no relevant, professional experience. My background, for example, is in hospitality and wine. If you come from such a background, you may be up against more than you’ll be led to believe.

If you go to the websites of any bootcamp right now, you’ll find statistics like these:

‘By 2020 there will be 100,000 unfilled software engineering positions.’

’98% of our graduates find a software engineering job.’

‘$105,000 Salary is the median San Francisco salary.’

You’ll also see logos painted all over the site from companies like Facebook and Google. The major players.

Those facts are true. And Google does occasionally hire bootcamp grads. But these marketing techniques are… misleading.

The Truth About the Job Search

These facts leave out that the Bay Area and NYC are extremely oversaturated with Jr Developers /because of bootcamps/. They leave out that your background does make a big difference in landing your first job. (Try to tell an old-guard engineer to give you a job, even though you used to sell booze.)

From my cohort (which recently graduated), the ones who got jobs quickly from dreamy companies are new college grads. New college grads who got engineering degrees. Some even have CS degrees. They /aren’t/ career changers.

Finally, bootcamps fail to tell you that some people have sent as many as 900+ applications before getting a job. This is easy enough to physically accomplish, but it comes with some serious emotional baggage. Getting rejected or rejected that many times isn’t easy.

The job search for many bootcamp grads is a long, hard slog of an emotional rollercoaster. The average job search for a bootcamp grad in San Francisco is roughly 3 months. (This is accepted in the community, although there isn’t much publicly available data to back it up.) Many, however, spend much more time. Many spend up to a year looking.

Would I Do It Again?

Naively, I thought I would graduate and be the next engineer at a tech company in the Bay Area within weeks. It’s probably my own fault that I feel so blind sided by the job search.

I didn’t expect to get a job at Google or Snapchat. Nor did I expect to get completely ignored by 98% of the companies I applied at. I didn’t expect it to be easy, but I didn’t expect it to be taxing at is. I constantly have deal with imposter syndrome, and question whether I’m good enough to be in this industry in this city. And I’m not alone, all the recent grads are feeling the same way.

Would any of this information kept me from going to a bootcamp? No. But, I would’ve made my decision differently.

Let me be as clear as possible: *I’m not discouraging you from going to a bootcamp. I’m encouraging you to make the proper plans before you go.*This is a cautionary tale.

My master plan for my life after the bootcamp: have enough money saved to live for a few months while I looked for a job. Full stop. That was it. Don’t do this.

If you’re planning on going to a bootcamp for a career change, consider all of the following:

Can you support yourself for at least 6 months after a bootcamp?

Are you willing to relocate after the bootcamp?

Are you willing to take a job you don’t want to get your foot in the door?

Are you willing to move to a place like Austin, LA, or any place with topteir bootcamps, booming tech scenes that aren’t San Francisco or New York?

How much time will you have to give while job-searching weekly?

Are you self-motivated?