An Instagramer's Guide to Nashville

Nashville is a photographer’s playground – there are endless opportunities for photo taking adventures. I’ve never done a post quite like this before, but here we go!

Keep reading for an Instagrammer’s Guide to Nashville.

The first time I came to Nashville was almost two years ago for the most random race I have ever run – a full marathon called the Nashville Half. Need I say more? Side note: don’t run races that aren’t big time. Just don’t, they’re not worth your time. Anyway, I digress. When we came, we had an absolute blast and hit a ton of the major attractions. You can see a lot of the highlights in this post!

As with most big cities in the U.S., I have a growing list of where I’d like to go whenever I get the chance to visit them. An opportunity arose to fly to Nashville for practically nothing and that was that. I think Nashville is one of the most perfect locations for a weekend trip, especially for those of us in our twenties! There are so many young people in Nashville, which creates a fun atmosphere. Not to mention the endless entertainment the bachelorette parties provide

With limited time to hunt around town for the best sites, I naturally came prepared with my list and think I did a pretty good job making it to most places. If you think I missed somewhere, please comment and let me know! If you’re looking for not only cute shops, great food and fun areas, but also the best photo opps, then follow my instagrammers guide to Nashville below:

I went to Abendego on my first trip to Nashville and was so excited to visit it again! I love the minimalistic and chic layout of the store in addition to their wide selection of options. They have some of the most unique jewelry that would somehow go with everything I own. I wish I had bought something!

Is it weird a flower truck was at the top of my list?! Well it was and we saw it twice! This truck is often outside of White’s Mercantile, but you can head to their Instagram or website to find out exactly where they will be. The flowers are (obviously) on the higher end, but they’re fun to look at and splurge on if you want to treat yourself.

This tiny boutique was a walk away from where I stayed and I got very close to buying a dress there. The prices were affordable and as you can tell, the clothes are simple and fun. If you’re in East Nashville, it’s definitely worth stopping in.

With four locations throughout the city, Barista Parlor is as hipster as it gets in my opinion. All four fall on the darker side and have motorcycles on the inside for décor because, why not?

I was scared we’d have to wait forever and then it would fall short, but I am glad we went! We probably only ended up waiting 30 minutes total from start to finish and while I don’t think it was as good as these biscuits we ate in Portland, it was still worth the wait. Get the bonuts!

Broadway Street

Classic, but of course you need to make it to Broadway while in Nashville. Whether you go during the day or night is up to you, but no matter when you go, I am certain it will be buzzing with activity.

Emma’s makes for a super cute backdrop if you’re looking for a quick photo background. It was closed when we went by or else we would’ve gone in, but the pink is a fun pop of color.

Another place you definitely need to go is Five Daughters Bakery! I went to the one in the 12 South Neighborhood located in an old house. The donuts are a croissant donut combo filled with crème and as everyone around me ate theirs with a knife and fork, I turned into a savage and devoured mine with my hands. Mission accomplished.

I’m a sucker for a cute succulent, especially if they’re in a funky shop. Flora Plant Shop is a bit off the main path from everything else in Nashville, but if you’re a plant lover, it is totally worth the trip there (and it isn’t even far). I loved the fun green couch and left the happy new owner of a plant!

A newer Nash area, the Gulch has popular restaurants, like Biscuit Love, and crazy fun murals. You’ll find the popular wings mural here, in addition to the bright one above.

Hillsboro Village

Clearly I am a sucker for good shops and murals, and this area has both! I’m obsessed with the main mural here (you can’t miss it) and the Hey Rooster General Store. It’s got that old-fashioned feel to it that I just love.

I am sure you have heard all about the Jeni’s hype and I think it is very worthy! Jeni’s is known for extremely unique flavors, but that’s what makes them so fun. I got a lemon blueberry scoop and it was so rich, I only needed this baby scoop!

I saw the pink, plush velvet booths on Instagram and was a goner. It’s a bit on the pricier side, but if everything tastes like the avocado toast, I promise you won’t be disappointed. Try going at an off-time so that you can photograph the pink booths in all their glory, but make sure it is on your itinerary at one point or another.

The Parthenon

I didn’t think I’d end up stopping by here for two reasons 1. I have been to the real Parthenon before 2. I’ve been to this fake Parthenon before. But, we stopped by for a quick second and my friend was right, the lighting is actually great for photos! It’s fun to say you’ve been, too.

Y’all, I am obsessed with this place. There’s bowling in the back, mini hot tub/swimming pools outside, swankier seating inside, and lounge chairs and lawn games outside. The frose outside was out of this world amazing and the brussels sprouts inside were not only fantastic, but also a large size for only $7. Please go.

I remember passing this restaurant on our first trip and loving them because their sign out front said “I wish I was filled with tacos instead of emotions.” RIGHT ON. This local spot changes out their sign frequently with hilarious sayings and while this one doesn’t resonate with me, I know others will see humor in it and understand this is a place to come to. Not to mention, their chips and queso are amazing!

As if the mason jar wasn’t cute enough, there was an old-fashioned light up sign, too! They ran out of the ice cream flavor required to complete my order, so I didn’t get the full experience of my s’mores shake, but it was still great.

12 South murals

You can’t head to Nashville without checking out some of the most photographed walls in the area. The best “I Believe in Nashville” wall is in 12S, as is the Draper James wall. Walk along the streets and you’ll find several other winners!

I think this is such a cool coffee shop!. I am pretty sure this area only exists to be a smoking area and I don’t even care - it serves well for photos so it’s a winner in my book. I got the blueberry hibiscus team which was perfect for the hot weather and I love the way the photos there look.