An Interview with Actor Denise Santos

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Denise. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Denise: Thank you very much for your time, Yitzi.

Born and raised in Miami, FL. My parents are from Ecuador and Colombia. Although born in Florida, Spanish was my first language. English I learned in school. My parents divorced and I lived with my mother. She was very much involved in beauty pageants and performing and my direction always pointed to that. Though not encouraged it was what I gravitated towards.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in the movie industry?

Denise: I was first exposed to it in middle school when my mom placed me in a modeling school - which was huge in the 90s. I was in on camera and performing classes. Then in high school and college I took drama and theatre classes. The idea of pretending and telling stories, being someone else - I loved it. I took a chance and started doing background work then getting involved in film festivals.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Denise: There is always something funny that happens on set, definitely lots of interesting stuff. Nothing specific, I am grateful for every moment.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Denise: I just completed performing as Norma in Carmen Rivera’s stage production of La Gringa at Marietta’s Theatre in the Square. Currently, working in Nashville with One Bandit Productions on their independent feature titled Cold Snap as Claire. Another indie I worked on titled Quitting just won best of the fest and is winning awards in other festivals.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

Denise: A couple things - Working with a team of filmmakers that is casting me in powerful female roles that feature female characters as strong and complicated, but not necessarily un-vulnerable. And, showing my daughter and sons, that their mother is pursuing her dream, her passion, and working, happily. That it is possible to do something you love, and work for it, and achieve great things.

Yitzi: Do you think the acting profession has changed over the past 30 years? How

Denise: I didn’t grow up having cable or going to the movies. I had PBS and I loved watching Carol Burnett and I Love Lucy. I have seen change these past few years. Especially, when it comes to diversity and gender roles. Though it won’t be immediate, it is the exposure to the variety of roles for all people and slowly, but surely it is happening. We still have a ways to go.

9. Yitzi: Do you think the country has changed over the past 30 years? How? What needs to be done?

Denise: Lately, the country has taken many steps back. As a mother, it is up to me to teach and be a model to my children that what they hear or see isn’t always what is right. It is up to us to lead the way to our future leaders and change makers.

Yitzi: What drives you?

Denise: I never knew passion until I found it. The pursuit of happiness.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in Hollywood

Denise: If you love doing it, do it. Whatever that is. You may need a “day job” to make the money to do what you love, but just do it. Pursue it. Enjoy the process and don’t rush it. It takes time, people need to see you being consistent and trust worthy. Can you deliver? Learn and purse.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful actor?

Denise: I saw something the other day on a preschool school sign - Listen, do the work, be kind.

Is acting in commercials different than acting for TV or movies?

I’ve had to be vulnerable in both tv and commercials. We have to sell it, who ever is watching doesn’t want to be lied to - just be honest.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

Denise: In a time like today, if I can tell a story, share a kind word, encourage with my actions, I think the littlest bit can go a long way to the right person who is willing to share.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Denise: I worked on 42 directed by Brian Helgeland with Harrison Ford, T.R. Knight, and Chadwick Boseman among other talented actors. I was in a scene where I was lucky enough to be featured as the secretary to Branch Rickey and witnessing the signing of Jackie Robinson. I stood next to Harrison Ford and T.R. Knight, was then placed behind Chadwick Boseman...

Yitzi: What was that like?

Denise: AMAZING.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Denise: Julia Roberts, Marishka Hargitay - the resilient ones - the actors that may have started young and are still acting today, they are morphing, they are complex, they are working. Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera - they inspire, they are strong women who lead the way and create paths.

Yitzi: Which company do you admire most, and why?

Denise: It would be a dream to work with any company that is inclusive and diverse and that wants to tell stories.