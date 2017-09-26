Brad Micklin with Yitzi Weiner, Contributor A "Positive" Influencer

An Interview With Alex Michael Miller, Celebrity Designer

09/26/2017 04:31 am ET

“I am not a fashion designer for celebrities, but rather a designer who celebrities resonate with and wish to express themselves through my art.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Alex. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you for having me! I have always been interested and practicing art since a young boy. I picked up a pencil at an early age when my grandmother taught me to illustrate. Throughout my childhood I spent a large amount of my time practicing my skills as an artists in many mediums.

In high school I dated a girl who’s mother spoiled her with designer clothing and accessories. This was the first time I was introduced to designer brands, designers, runway fashion shows etc. 

It wasn't until the age of 19 years old when I began to take fashion seriously. Previous to that I was wearing whatever we could afford and my mother was buying me from Marshalls or JC Penney at the time.

I graduated school with an education in graphic designs and worked as an in house designer for a printing company before I was exhausted creatively designing flyers, banners, logos and websites for clients.

I left both the job and the city of Cleveland for Nashville, Tennessee to live with my sister. My stay in Nashville was short, six days to be exact. I bought a ticket to Los Angeles for an internship opportunity I found on Instagram with a contemporary streetwear designer. I started that internship the same day and moved to LA with $1,500 and a book bag, and I never left.

During this time I was a sponge for information soaking up as much knowledge about the fashion industry as possible. I learned how my illustrations and designs could go from paper to final product and how a successful brand ran from the inside out. The internship turned into a full time job after 5 days and I stayed working for the brand for five months. After five months of saving money I decided to leave the job and start my own brand.

Determined to get my foot in the door of the fashion industry I was willing to risk it all. I spent my last dollar printing t-shirts and hoodies for my first capsule. From there things started moving and through networking I met and befriended many of the right people in the industry who would begin to assist me in getting exposure and important celerity placements.

Today, a little over a year after going off on my own I couldn’t be more happy with the decision I have made. I wouldn’t take back being homeless, jobless and broke for any of the valuable lessons I learned along the way. I have a long way to go and a a whole lot to learn, and I know that I am just getting started.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in fashion design?

I went for it. Haha, that the simple explanation. I had basic knowledge, little experience and no money, so I sought out the knowledge, gained the experience and worked my ass off to get the money to make it happen.

Yitzi: How did you become a fashion designer for celebrities?

I am not a fashion designer for celebrities, but rather a designer who celebrities resonate with and wish to express themselves through my art.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your designing career?

I was broke and a friend whom I was staying with at the time bet me $100 to eat a can of wet dog food, and I did. That money was used to put toward the production of my first line.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

So many! New collections, collaborations and experiences. Aside from fashion, I am working on creative directing music videos, short films and curating a book for a well known music recording artists.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

I have been blessed enough to meet and work with so many amazing and talented people in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, I am not comfortable naming names.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

I aspire to be a better version of myself. Cliché of an answer? Maybe, but it is the honest truth. I look up to others that have blazed trails for artists and creatives like myself, but I do not aspire to be like anyone but a more knowledgeable, loving, mature and improved version of myself.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time Alex!

