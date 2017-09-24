An Interview with Arman Iranpour, Founder of Leo Prestte

The facts & statistics around millennial entrepreneurship have been debated and are somewhat complicated. However, what has become more clear is that increasingly, there has been a shift in the mindsets of millennials regarding their careers and ambitions. Although they may not statistically be more entrepreneurial than previous generations, there has certainly been a shift towards a more individualistic approach. With more freelance opportunities, side-hustles, & modern workplaces, millennials have more access & freedom to doing it their way. One of these young entrepreneurs taking charge of his own destiny, is Arman Iranpour, a 20 year-old Canadian Founder & Executive Director at Leo Prestte, a creative branding agency. Iranpour also consults businesses globally on the topics of brand strategy, recently launched two IOS apps, and is currently heading up creative at three other start-ups. With so much on the go at such a young age, Iranpour has learned first hand what it takes to be a leader, entrepreneur and role model. I had the pleasure of chatting with Arman regarding his views & outlook towards entreprenuership, emotional intelligence, and millennial leadership.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time with me, Arman. Can you share your background with our readers?

Arman: Of course. I began building brands right out of high school at the age of 18. My first e-commerce company was founded on the pillars of music, fashion, & design. We started as just a small collective of passionate artists, eventually venturing into designing & curating branded products, services, and events. Being able to fuse the worlds of music, fashion & design under one roof allowed us to build a brand that continues to attract top creative talent in those respective pillars. After about 18 months of working on my e-commerce start-up, I noticed that we were beginning to create some opportunities on the B2B side, which is around the time I began getting into various different projects.

Yitzi: That is very interesting. It seems as though now you’re more focused on your creative agency. What is your vision there?

Arman: Yes, I do have a few other ventures I’m involved in, however right now I’m definitely focused on building great brands with the agency. With Leo Prestte, we’re really developing an interesting system through the network of creatives we’ve built over the last couple years. We’re working with clients globally on creating & curating strong, timeless brands that will remain relevant in today’s fast-paced environment. We’re still growing & I’m super patient, which I think ultimately is important in this industry specifically.

Yitzi: Wow, seems like you have a lot going on. How have you managed to juggle everything?

Arman: Prioritizing what really matters, execution, and maintaining a clear ‘big-picture’ vision. When you know exactly why and where you want to go – it’s much easier to just actually go.

Yitzi: Briefly touch on what you would say is the key to millennial success.

Arman: I think it’s important first to define success. People have their own conceptions, attitudes, and definitions of success. It’s important to realize that not everyone’s ideas of success look the same. Focus on your own idea of success; don’t worry about the next person. From there, I’d say practicing and applying the principles of emotional intelligence have been the major contributing factor behind my version of success at the age of 20. I’m big on that one.

Yitzi: Nice! Very interesting, can you elaborate on that note?

Arman: Well it comes at a cost – entrepreneurship, or even taking on an entrepreneurial mindset can be a difficult, discouraging & heavy at times. Between the responsibilities, the outcomes, the failures, and the frustrations, it can all take an emotional toll. I’ve seen it personally with friends and family, however it’s common and visible everywhere. Young people with drive, talent & hope, often that isn’t enough.

Yitzi: Can you provide a definition for emotional intelligence?

Arman: Emotional intelligence, is defined as the capability of individuals to recognize their own and other people's emotions, discern between different feelings and label them appropriately, use emotional information to guide thinking and behavior, and manage and/or adjust emotions to adapt to environments or achieve one's goal(s). [1]

Yitzi: Thanks, so you believe emotional intelligence is vital for strong millennial leadership? Arman: Absolutely. Contrary to conventional intelligence, EQ is more concerned with personal & social emotional dynamics. It’s something often overlooked, yet highly relevant in today’s social and economic landscape. In a world with so much opportunity and access, yet so much competition and failure, those who will arise as millennial leaders will all have something in common – that ability to effectively navigate social and emotional information, while also understanding themselves.

From dealing with failure, to effective relationship-building, to understanding one’s strengths & weaknesses, this ability to effectively manage emotional dynamics is often present in the world’s greatest leaders. Emotional intelligence is typically categorized into five key areas – self-awareness, self-regulation, self-motivation, empathy, and social skills. Self-awareness was something that came naturally to me as I was growing up. I had a good sense of being able to understand my own shortcomings, and learned to become comfortable with those realities. I also knew in which areas I thrived – and once I became more mindful of self-awareness as a real concept, I began applying it practically to work towards personal development & leadership.

Yitzi: That’s very inspiring. How can young entrepreneurs, or more generally, millennials practice emotional intelligence?

Arman: Great question. These skills, like any other, can be practiced, learned and applied practically. I would start by trying to become more mindful on a daily basis. Sometimes we notice or realize subtle ‘everyday’ things we do but don’t agknowledge them. Whether good or bad, by neglecting these subtle thoughts/actions, we don’t allow ourselves to reflect and learn. Noticing and agknowledging the little nuances of our behaviour on a daily basis is the most basic way to become more emotionally intelligent. From there, establishing a circle of friends and family who feel comfortable being honest and constructively critical of you is also important. They will pick up on the things you don’t, or don’t want to. Naturally, it’s difficult to view yourself objectively – with the help of close friends and relatives, you will reach more objective conclusions. Another piece of advice would be to develop a strong grasp of who you want to become. I’ve found that understanding the characteristics and behaviours of the best version of you is a great step in your growth, allowing you to compare those subtle behaviours you’ll begin noticing from yourself on a daily basis to the best version of yourself. Start there, and once you’ve established a few good habits, you’ll probably begin to feel more motivated and confident in yourself! It’s a great feeling.

Yitzi: That’s awesome, thanks for providing that insight. Moving forward, what are you focused on accomplishing as a leader?

Arman: I believe that bringing awareness to this area of emotional intelligence and self-awareness will help millennials begin to be more mindful of these skills, eventually applying the skills themselves to climb their own potential. I want to help build leaders, and cultivate a culture of proactive, intelligent individuals. Conventional intelligence is important, but a future generation of leaders that are emotionally intelligent can make a significant contribution. I’m also just really focused on leading by example. I’d like all young people to be able to draw inspiration from me based on what they observe, not what they hear from/about me. For the many other people I haven’t reached yet, I’ll working on releasing a book in the near future, with the aim of giving millennials a practical framework to harness EQ to drive change and achieve their ideas of success.