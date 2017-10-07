An Interview With Ibrahim Al-Haidos: The Founder Of Fursan

As the world’s fashion events close their door for another year, FURSAN’s Ibrahim Al-Haidos guides us through his own personal success story and that of his elegant and innovative range of luxury handbags.

1- What is your business about?

FURSAN is a purveyor of luxury handbags for women who refuse to accept the ordinary. We create beautiful but functional bags which allow women to express themselves and their style whilst still providing the space and durability needed for today’s busy chic lady. Often, a woman will, during her day, go from home to work and then from work to a social engagement before finally returning home so her handbag needs to work as hard as she does!

2 - Why do you run this business?

I came to the world of designer handbags in a bit of a roundabout way. I studied engineering in the University of Liverpool, Sustainability studies in Boston University and Strategic Business Unit Management in HEC Paris and, on leaving education, worked on several unique engineering projects for Qatar Foundation, including working as a Project Manager on the Solar Smart Grid Project, E-bike sharing system project (QF Ride) and QF Tram System which introduced the first trams in Doha in 2015.

I had, however, always had a passion for fashion and couture and it occurred to me that a good handbag is, in fact, a feat of engineering in itself and that a handbag can be both functional and elegant. I want to Qatar destination for fashion!

3 - What problem do you solve for your customers? In other words, how do you make their life easier?

I believe that FURSAN’s strength is in combining beauty with durability. Often, the working woman is faced with the choice of a sturdy but plain bag or once which is exquisite but can hold no more than a lipstick and a phone. My aim was to tell the ladies of the world that they can have it all……….

4 - What made you start this particular business?

I am fond of art and beautiful creations; and Fashion is work of Art and storytelling. So I chose this venue to tell beautiful stories and cultures and I wanted to start with history and culture of Qatar. In my culture, when a man marries, he brings gifts to the bride as a symbol of prosperity and, these gifts are presented in an “embayyat” which is a kind of wooden trunk embellished with precious metals. I wanted to use the idea of the embayyat as a template for creating the distinctive and stunning Dazzah range of handbags.

5 - How has your life changed after starting this business?

It’s busy! As many business owners know, running a business is a 25 hour a day job - and this needs to be managed at the same time as making time for family and other interests so I don’t watch a whole lot of TV!

6 - How are your product/ service better than your competitors?

Although there is, of course, always competition within any industry, I believe that, to an extent, in the fashion world, there’s room for us all. Having said that, our handbags are, of course, the most beautiful and elegant. I’m only kidding - it’s not so much about being better but being different. I believe that FURSAN’s bags have a unique cultural element in their design which sets them aside from other products in the same market.

7 - How successful has your product/ service been since launching it?

The flagship boutique in Doha has been hugely successful with ladies from neighboring countries, Europe and USA making the trip to Qatar just to visit us. Following on from the success of the Doha boutique, we will be looking to the future now and our plans include making our bags available at some point, looking to open stores in New York, Milan, London and Paris.

8 - What are the top 3 things that helped you achieve this success?

As with any business, having a great team behind me was key to FURSAN’s success. A second factor is that we use only the top quality materials from the leading suppliers, meaning that the quality of our bags is second to none. I think the final factor was the launch that was held or the Doha store which was attended by press and celebrities alike. The store itself is beautiful - a work of art - and I think the press took away with them our vision of our store which is not just a shop but somewhere to visit, relax and experience.

9 - What were the top 3 barriers / challenges that you faced in your way to success?

I’m not sure that there were any barriers as such but just a lot of hard work and research. There are hundreds of leather suppliers in Italy alone and so it took a lot of leg-work and research to find the right partners for our products.