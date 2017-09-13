An Interview with Joe Fishel of The Dark Knight Rises

“Film acting found me, I did not find it”

What is your "backstory"?

You might say film acting found me, I did not find it. I grew up in Butler, Pennsylvania and did my undergraduate studies at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. In high school, I took classes in photography and film analysis, which really sparked my interest and expanded my knowledge in the visual arts. At Juniata, I participated in All Class Night, which was a stage production that was entirely written, produced, and performed by students in each of the four classes on campus. My senior year, I played fellow Juniata alum and former NFL head coach Chuck Knox during All Class Night and got quite a few big laughs from the audience for my performance. In addition to my experiences in the performing arts involving All Class Night at Juniata, I also acquired an FCC license as a radio DJ by working at the campus radio station. A friend of mine and me had a hard rock show at the station, though I did occasionally do a few shows on my own and played a variety of genres as a solo DJ.

After graduating from college, I returned home to the Pittsburgh area not thinking in any way that I might one day become a film actor, although I did occasionally day dream about it. A number of people in the Pittsburgh area that I am forever indebted to made a conscience decision to try to bring the film industry to that region of the country. The film industry really started to grow in the Pittsburgh area during the early part of this century. You might say my involvement in the film industry was a result of pluck and luck, simply being in the right place at the right time and making a concerted effort to do as much film work as I could while I had the opportunity. I have been involved in the production, both in front of and behind the camera, of commercials, music videos, television programs, and films of every budget size in the Pittsburgh area, Ohio, western New York, Michigan, West Virginia, and Maryland. Although I gained eligibility a few years ago to join the guild, I just recently joined SAG-AFTRA. Joining the Screen Actors’ Guild made me feel as if I achieved another step and success in my film career. I hope to continue doing as much as I can in the industry and enjoy every experience I have had and hopefully will continue to have with film.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

This might sound kind of funny at first, but the person I most admire in the film world is Rob Riggle. He has an interesting background, such as having been in the Marines and earning a Master’s degree. He is my role model as an actor because you might not want him as the lead actor in a film project, but he is the type of guy that you want in a production because he makes any film better by being an interesting character actor. I have been and would continue to like to be a character actor that brings something special to any project, even if I am only in one scene. An example of this is a film that I worked on and will be released next year called A Wish for Giants. It is a Bigfoot-related movie about a volunteer for a Make-A-Wish-type foundation who attempts to make the wish of finding Sasquatch for a young girl with a life-threatening medical condition come true. Even though I am only in two scenes, they will most likely be very memorable for viewers. Some of the proceeds of A Wish for Giants will be donated to Make-A-Wish.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I kind of laugh because I am not sure if could be considered a “success” in the world of film, but I do try to use my experiences to assist others of any age who are interested in breaking into the film world or those who are currently in it and need some advice.

What do you wish someone told me when you first started acting?