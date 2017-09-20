An Interview with Larry David Eudene, Director, Actor, and Film Promoter

“I am the only Director I know that should wear a shirt that says, “but all I really want to do is act.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Larry David. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your background with us?

Larry: I am not the same Larry David who wrote Seinfeld and the original seasons of Saturday Night Live, but I wouldn't be afraid to improv with him. In fact, I dare him to “bring it” in public! My name on my birth certificate is Laurence David Eudene, but most people call me Larry David Eudene. I grew up in the film business. My grandfather and uncle owned a chain of over 100 movie theaters, distributed movies and made some movies. My favorite was The Christmas that Almost Wasn’t which has made money for the past 50 years. As I grew up, I focused on production. I started acting when I could read and started directing theater in my teens. I went to college and helped grow a B&W TV workshop into a full color cable system where we made our own TV shows, funded by selling advertising to local area merchants. It is now a satellite TV Station. I went to work for the CBS Television Network as soon as I graduated, but was not really interested in doing the business finance end, so I left to go back into production. My life at that time was depicted in the movie Broadcast News since it was based on the CBS Broadcast Facility where I worked. I directed and edited hundreds of TV commercials and some music videos including for Ruben Blades (which have now garnered over 4 million hits on YouTube) before working as a 2nd Unit Director on my first movie, Misplaced.

After directing for several years, I worked as the 1st AD on the highly successful movie Metropolitan which was nominated for an Academy Award, made 20 times its cost and Sundance officially recognized Metropolitan two decades later as one of the movies that started Sundance. In relation to Metropolitan, I came up with the idea for an MVP Award in Independent Film each year and asked Ira Deutchman to execute the idea which he did. It was called the Independent Spirit Awards. Again, I had been directing for years when I worked as the 1st AD on this movie helping Whit Stillman do his directing debut! When Rob Reiner’s distribution company, Castle Rock, gave Whit a 3 picture deal because of the success of Metropolitan, I was shocked to find out Whit did not have a bunch of other movies ready to go. I vowed I would never be in that situation and went into development for myself, so that when I got my big break, I would not be stumped like Whit wondering what to do next. I got so good at development that Robert De Niro recognized what I had been developing and asked me to be Head of Development for him. I turned him down twice and Len Amato, the current head of HBO, took the job the first time I said no. I ended up doing many other things for De Niro which I would rather keep confidential even today. One was to start, organize and promote the First Look Film Series at Tribeca which later became the Tribeca Film Festival since it was so successful that almost every movie we screened at the film series was picked up by a distributor to be released to the theaters. I was invited by multiple members of The Actors Studio to be an observer through the Director’s unit and I used to go to The Actors Studio as an observer every Tuesday when we were not shooting a movie. I worked again on the business side for Sony Loews Cineplex Theaters when they owned them and was a top creative consultant at Sony Pictures Entertainment working with A level directors, writers and actors on projects that I was asked to keep confidential. I created Frontier Films which was a production service company overseeing production on 28 movies that were cast or shot out of my offices in New York and my partner and I oversaw production on 22 movies prior to Frontier Films, including Johnny Suede which was the first time Brad Pitt did the lead role in a movie. We had a crew of over 300 people which we used interchangeably on about 3 movies each year, where we did the pre-production of finding locations, scheduling, budgeting and casting the movies and made sure that the shoot went smoothly through the wrap when it went into 14-16 weeks of post production editing. Each film took 11-14 weeks of pre-production and 5-7 weeks of shooting. We were on the verge of being funded by Chase Entertainment Lending which was putting together a consortium of banks for us to oversee production on 10 movies every 2 years through a special $100 million dollar line of credit for a financing program focused on known directors mentoring unknown directors where I had secured a signed theatrical distribution deal with Sony Loews Cineplex and another movie theater chain to release 4 movies a year in 16 major cities, when my partner decided to leave the business. Although I previously had coached many first time directors, I had just officially directed my first movie as a feature film director that had won awards and decided to split my time living between New York and Los Angeles with a primary focus on Los Angeles. Instead of overseeing movies for other people, I decided to focus on acting and directing my own projects and this has been the case ever since. The one exception to not focusing on my own acting and directing was when I got involved in helping a friend get their film into the theaters and promoted it in the press and industry to help it win every award out there including the Oscar. Once that little secret of mine of knowing how to strategize the winning of awards for movies became known by the industry, other distributors hired me to work on other campaigns including another movie that I helped create the strategy for so that it would win the SAG Best Ensemble Award and the Oscar for Best Picture which were the two awards I was hired to help win.

Nowadays, I am focusing on landing more substantial acting roles, raising money to make my next movie as a director and getting paid as a film strategist to help distributors and executive producers win awards to have a bigger social impact as a result of their films winning such awards. I get paid for film industry panels and as a keynote speaker. I am working on creating a new concept in theme parks where I am seeking seed money to create the business strategy and plan, architectural renderings and a 3D visual walkthrough of the project to bring back to some high level investors who wanted to see more after I shared the idea with them in confidence. I have many scripts ready to go into production to be made into movies. I can brainstorm stories better than anyone I know since I am exceptionally good at improv and I only know one other person who might be as good or better at coming up with a hook that the press will attach to for promoting the movie when it is made. I encourage anyone with verifiable money to back projects to call me for a Skype pitch meeting which I will record, so they can see for themselves. If you want to reach me, you can connect to me at www.LinkedIn.com/in/LarryDavidEudene. You can look up some of my other interviews on Google. Remember, I am not a producer with money looking for material to finance your project, I am a director looking for money to make my movies and an actor looking to star in your financed movie or binge watchable TV show. You can always hire and pay me well to help get your film into distribution and/or help it win awards, especially if I am starring as an actor in it and/or directing it.

Yitzi: What do you think is most unique about your story?

Larry: The level of cross training I have had in this business and the incredible experiences I have had in this industry. I know how to create a story idea, write the script, schedule the shoot, budget the production of the movie, shoot the movie both as a director, writer and actor and how to edit it and finally to sell it, promoting it to win awards. I have met some incredibly talented and well known people in the business who do not have a fraction of my knowledge in as many areas of this industry.

Yitzi: What led you to become a Film Director?

Larry: I like to say I am the only Director I know that should wear a shirt that says, “but all I really want to do is act.” Most people I know want to direct. I have always been dragged or pushed into it. If I became part of a theater troupe as an actor, they would always push me into directing. I have directed a movie that was released in the theaters that someone else wrote and had the money to make, TV Pilots, Music Videos, Commercials, Corporate Fortune 500 Communication Films (Industrials) and Plays. And, yes, I feel I am a very strong director because of all my cross training especially in story, acting and editing, but if I could wave a magic wand, I would star in movies 75% of my time and direct 25% of my time. When Anthony Hopkins personally told me to focus on acting after he got to know me, I took him seriously. Most people would. And when John Hurt complemented my acting while on set with Steven Spielberg directing, I took him seriously too.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in Hollywood?

Larry: My advice to young people would be not to focus on Hollywood. The business is becoming decentralized. I would tell them to get a camera and any edit system and focus on story! Story, story, story! Content is King! Just keep shooting interesting non derivative stories of your own and keep posting them on Vimeo and/or Muvi and build up your own brand. Then if “Hollywood” comes calling, cross that bridge then.

Yitzi: With all the new ways to create and distribute content, has it been easier or harder to get a steady job?

Larry: It is much harder these days to get a steady job because there is such a glut of content out there and so many people vying for so few jobs. The last time I tried to get a steady job was with Reed Hastings at Netflix before he started streaming services. I suggested to Reed that whoever dominated in streaming would “win the race” and look what happened to Blockbuster Video. I would still like to work for a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon, when Ted Sarandos or Ted Hope want me to take their place or work for them. I know them and I am very fond of them both. I grew up in the business at the same time as Ted Hope and we beta tested Movie Magic Budgeting and Scheduling while separately making our New York Independent Films. While I was involved with Metropolitan, Ted was involved with Wedding Banquet. At a certain point, if I was too busy, I would send a movie asking for us to oversee them to Ted Hope and James Schamus at Good Machine to oversee it and if they were too busy, they would ask me and my partner to oversee a movie for them. It was a very nice, symbiotic relationship. The point is that I started in the business and had about the same knowledge as Ted and James and my other contemporaries like Mike Paseornek who I helped start Cinepix Film Properties with which grew into Lionsgate. I would be interested in a steady remote work situation with any of my old friends and business acquaintances. Some kind of work where I could work from wherever I opened my MacBook Pro.

Yitzi: What do you predict are the future trends for the acting industry?

Larry: The future trends for the acting industry is decentralization. FIlms and TV are now shot wherever it makes the most economic sense primarily based on tax incentives. With actors being able to be trained online through Skype and other face to face online teaching methods, there will be more trained acting pools in various locales and casting will be done completely online. I taught literally hundreds of SAG professional actors in a class called Acting in Films in New York and Los Angeles which was listed in the Backstage Acting Schools and Coaches issues every year for over a decade. I am thinking of making my class available remotely via online for pay and would do so if enough people asked me to do it. Productions will end up saving money by casting locally, using well trained local actors. Very rarely will you even have to come in for a callback. Directors may even cast directly through a new highly advanced system for casting finally created by the Screen Actors Guild which I envision and may or may not use Casting Directors to sift through the actors on that system. It might just be an assistant. Casting Directors will have far less power and they will not be able to control the casting process with their long term favorites. I am fine with that because I almost always get cast if I make it to the director and have a hard time getting through the Casting Directors. They seem to have a different vision for the same project and ultimately it is the Director’s vision that truly matters. I experienced it myself, hiring a Casting Director who had a different vision for each role than me. They brought in wonderful people each one perfect for another role, not the role they brought them in to do. It was a strange situation. When Directors can view actors directly and make casting decisions for themselves, there may be more opportunities for more actors to be cast, not just the “favorites” for that Casting Director.

Yitzi: You are a film promoter. Can you describe what that is?

Larry: Being a film promoter takes many forms. I have been hired to get a movie picked up for distribution like a Producer’s Rep. I have gotten press for films. I have been most often paid to come up with the strategy to angle the story in such a way for the distributor, executive producer or producer as to encourage certain voting memberships to see the importance of a particular film in a way that would encourage them to vote for it so that it would win certain awards. It is very rewarding work, but normally only happens in 2 phases from November through Oscar night each year.

Yitzi: What strategies do you use to market your productions?

Larry: If I told you, I would be doing myself a disservice since that is what I am hired and paid to do, but to give you a general answer, I find what makes me passionate about a film and its related cause and share that passion with others in every possible way. This takes on many forms and is different for every film, every issue, every campaign. I have found I can only do it for films I am truly extremely passionate about and therefore can not take on every movie even if I am being offered a lot of money to work on that film. I need a minimum of 4-5 weeks to make the film win. It helps that if I am working on the film, I am at least starring in it and/or directing it.

Yitzi: Which of these strategies do you think can be replicated in the general business world?

Larry: Most of my strategies can be replicated in the general business world because my strategies focus on issues and deeply held passion. People hear that clearly. It cuts through all the noise and clutter of nonsense most marketers are trying to feed the public about their product or service. I can not just sell soap or ice to an eskimo. I must be sincere and so must the people that I am working with. If that is the case, most people know by now that I can get a rock on the 11 o’clock news with the right story and passion for the issue around that story.

Yitzi: You have been invited to nearly every Oscars award show. What is that like?

Larry: I have been invited to almost every award show, not just the Oscars and all the events leading up to and following those awards shows. At one point, I was going to three Red Carpet events each night and giving interviews and taking pictures on each Red Carpet for those Red Carpet events. It was fun at first, but gets to be exhausting and how long can anyone be “on”. After a while you run out of things to talk about with A level celebrities that you have hung out with multiple nights in a week. I would go see Harry Dean Stanton after the events at our normal hangout to unwind and joke with before going home to sleep. His movie Lucky is something everyone should see. Nowadays, I only go to an event if I absolutely have to and/or have been hired to go to promote something or bring someone to create a relationship that might spark a deal for that person. Since nothing in this business is certain, you never know if it is going to pan out, but it normally does and people have described it as going on a magic carpet ride or having a Forrest Gump type of experience. You never know what you’re going to bite into.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How do you use your position to help people’s lives?

Larry: Since I have been able to influence so much of this industry, I am very selective. First, I will only get involved if I share the passion in a deeply honest way for that movie and the social issues involved with that movie. By not being frivolous about who I help and when I help, people realize that I am being sincere and it helps more. Yes, I need to be paid and paid well, but I can not even do it unless I am strongly passionate about what I am doing. I like to say I would be an extremely wealthy man if my ethics had not gotten in my way on so many occasions. Roger Ailes, the number one political consultant in the world and later the founder of Fox News, found out that almost every campaign I created the TV commercials and Radio commercials for had won when I was doing TV and Radio commercials for politicians and he offered for me to oversee all TV and Radio ads for a Presidential Campaign for a half million dollars when I was in my 20s. I turned him down because I did not like the candidate.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

If I listed the most famous people I have interacted with like Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, it would sound ridiculous because the list would go on and on and lose meaning. It would be easier for me to name who I have not met or worked with or spent time with at all in a direct, personal way. I am closest with Lou Gossett Jr. We talk every other day and I have the greatest respect and admiration for him. I consider myself to be or to have been friendly with Jeff Bridges, Alec Baldwin, Morgan Freeman, Robert Downey Jr. and about 100 other well known actors. I have interacted directly with Steven Spielberg, Gore Verbinski, Martin Scorsese, Tim Burton and many other famous directors. I know many distributors, studio heads, executive producers and producers and have direct contact with them as well without dropping an endless list of names that would go on for at least a page and a half. The stories are endless and could fill a book. Soupy Sales read a script I wrote, started meeting with me where I made him laugh so much that he invited me to the Friar’s Club to introduce me to his agent who had founded ICM, telling his agent he would like his agent to meet me, his agent’s new client. That ‘s how I got my first acting agent. Soupy then called Henny Youngman over to the table to introduce him to me and I proceeded to crack up Henny Youngman.

Yitzi: What was that like? Do you have any interesting stories?

Since I have been so cross trained, meeting well known actors, comics, directors, executive producers, producers, editors, writers etc. is not so amazing to me. I find in most cases, I feel like I respect them and their accomplishments, but that I am on a level playing field with them in terms of my talents which would allow me to readily work with them with no lead time needed. I worked with a record label that did a Les Paul Tribute concert at the Gibson Ampitheater. Many incredibly famous guitarists were there. While backstage having a conversation with some of them, they asked when I was going on. To me it was a ridiculous question since even though I play improv piano/keys and have played with well known musicians, including music that has been recorded, I did not feel I was anywhere close to being in their league enough to go on stage with them at the Gibson Amphitheater during a concert. Perhaps, like so many, they too thought I was Bob Dylan since I have been mistaken for celebrities my whole life most notably and often as Bob Dylan, Woody Allen or Paul Simon, depending on whether I am wearing a hat and have shaved that day. I understand if that was the case since I have been mistaken as Bob Dylan at two separate Bob Dylan concerts on two separate occasions which was shocking to me. If that was a film and I was being asked to work with any well known actor, director, writer, etc. I would feel perfectly capable, confident and ready without hesitation. No fear. I remember I was on a set once and Will Smith was trying to improv between takes with anyone who would bring it. Most people were afraid to engage with him. I jumped right in the pool with him and just wondered if he could keep up with me. I told him to “bring it” and we did.