An Interview With Omar Taha, Marketing Automation Professional

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I received my MBA (Marketing and Management) and MA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. At Wharton, I studied under some of the world's top marketing and management minds - such as Adam Grant and Jonah Berger. Since then, I've been to over 50 countries speaking and mentoring in the field of Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing. Presently, I work with business owners to automate their businesses using the power of technology. As a Digital Marketing Expert and Entrepreneur with nearly 10 years of experience building, I've built marketing systems that autopilot the generation of sales and revenues for myself and my clients. More notably, I myself build new businesses constantly. I love building businesses and watching them grow. I’ve built an app (Quran Touch) that was downloaded over 40 million times. I built an executive search firm, Ads hacker (a Facebook marketing software) and many more businesses. Occasionally I joke that I’m a serial entrepreneur.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in Sales Automation?

''Virality isn't born, it's made." That quote by my professor at Wharton first opened my eyes to building processes, to building “virality”.

Most people think starting a business goes something like this: You start with an idea and it’s really difficult in the beginning. You keep trying different things, persevere, until one day the magic happens and BOOM, you go viral and become the next big success story in Forbes magazine. They don’t know about the “math” behind the success stories. The hours of testing, analyzing data, mapping out processes and systems and the myriad other boring nonglamorous tasks that create a success story. What fascinated me was the concept of a system that someone took the time to research and put in place, and was now able to systematically generate income and even jobs in the future. Since then I have been obsessed by processes and automation of sales.

Shortly after college, after a brief stint on Wall Street, I started my consultancy firm focusing on problem solving and automating solutions, mainly for Fortune 500 companies. I had the opportunity to work with companies like Goldman Sachs, Rocket Internet, and some major family investment offices. During that time I was able to help them generate millions of dollars in revenue that in reality was already there, I just needed to tweak a few things to extract it.

But the truth is, this kind of automation is not just for large companies. I’ve come to realize that many medium to small businesses, although doing fairly well, are not automating processes. They imagine it will be too expensive or too complicated for a company their size, not knowing about the 2x, 5x, or even the 10x of revenue they are missing out on. That’s an expensive mistake, which is why I have been focusing on creating small but powerful software solutions that make automation more comprehensible and appealing to everyone.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

One of the more interesting experiences to happen to me was back in 2012. I was part of a Wharton MBA delegation to Rio de Janeiro. We had the honor of meeting Brazil’s richest man at that time, Eike Batiste.

In a fascinating presentation he spent four hours outlining exactly how he was planning to become the world’s richest man. After all, a Buddhist monk had told him he would be the world’s richest man before 2017. At the time he was worth $32 billion, and ostensibly the 8th richest person in the world. I found myself feeling slightly jealous as he went on pontificating about his massive plans.

Last I checked, he took a gamble on mining, trying to find what he thought would be the biggest oil reserve on the Brazilian coast. Together with investors, he spent billions building the infrastructure needed to drill the oil. Sadly, he bet his entire fortune based on the single assumption that there was oil on the coast of Brazil. That assumption ended up being wrong and he lost all his wealth in the process.

This isn’t to tell you an unfortunate story, but to share a lesson I learned. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket and just follow your gut feeling or intuition, because you really can lose it all. There needs to be a business system in place that proves something workable on a small scale before you to take it to the next level. Don’t bet your money on assets that are out of control. Rather, focus on creating multiple streams of income through systems that are measurable, in some way predictable, and most importantly automatable.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working with my team on Ads hacker, which is a software solution for Facebook advertisers. With Ads hacker, they can access over 200,000 (and counting) real-life successful Facebook ad examples.

In addition to that, we are working on an algorithm for Ads hacker that can help advertisers create hundreds of Facebook ads in a matter of minutes, so they can quickly test and find out which ad generates the most engagement and sales.

Normally, it would take more than fifty man-hours just to create all those ads, and that’s aside from analyzing and managing them. Instead, we are creating something that is completely automated. It saves time, it saves money, and it enables moving toward finding the right ad (and funnel) that your money-making machine needs to be consistent, all in a matter of days instead of weeks or even months.

With Ads hacker, we are trying to introduce the beauty of automation to everyone that does Facebook ads, and make it accessible for them.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

It might sound cheesy, but I take most pride in the people I have helped, especially those that had the odds stacked against them.

For example, in 2015 I consulted with Snap, a taxi sharing app out of Dubai, and was able to help them generate a private valuation of $100 million. It was the first time I consulted for a company that had just started out. This made me realize all the more that having an automated revenue generating system is not only for big companies.

Every new startup or beginning entrepreneur should ask themselves this question every single day: What have I done today that brought me one step closer to building an automatic well-oiled money-making machine?

Yitzi: What drives you to succeed?

I really enjoy creating order out of chaos. Moreover, I realized a long time ago that it is so much easier to improve things rather than start with a blank sheet of paper. With the right expertise, a small sales change made in an established business can yield dramatic results. To be the expert that can find and map out the missing connections needed to run the revenue-generating vehicle smoothly and automatically is very rewarding. I get to help the business owner and excel at my own business at the same time.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to a young entrepreneur?

Zig Zigler once said, "Timid salesmen have skinny kids," and I couldn’t agree more. Most entrepreneurs are terrified of selling. They want to focus on creating the perfect product, with the perfect logo, slogan, and website. They hire a bunch of people in the process and then redo everything again when it’s done because it’s just not 'it' yet. They’ll do everything to procrastinate doing the one thing that makes the difference between an idea and a business-selling. I think it is the moment of truth they are trying to avoid because it terrifies them. Will people buy my product or not? Is my dream worth it all or not?

I’d like to tell them: NO product is perfect, nor will it ever be perfect!! No one will like your product right away, and you will have to test constantly to find out what your customer wants. You CAN sell it, because you can sell anything, from machines to rocks and pebbles. It’s not the product that matters. What you need to focus on is mapping out the process and system needed to sell your product. Ask yourself; what steps need to be taken to sell product “X” to a lot of people? In this I mean: What kind of advertising? Targeted to whom? How does it reach them? How do you get them to buy even more from you? Or refer their friends to buy from you? Most importantly: How can you automate it?

The sooner you can figure that out, the sooner you can sit back and watch the money flow into your pocket.

