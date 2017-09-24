An Interview with Richard "RB" Botto, Founder & CEO of Stage32.com

“I look to pay it forward as often as possible. I love to teach and mentor and I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to do so all over the world. My goal every day is to spread positive energy and make an effort to do just that wherever and whenever possible. There’s enough negativity in the world.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Richard "RB" Botto. Richard is the founder & CEO of Stage 32, the world’s largest online platform for connecting and educating film creatives. Called "LinkedIn for film creatives" by Forbes, Stage 32 boasts a half million members and over 1,000 hours of education. Prior to Stage 32, Richard was the founder, publisher and editor of Razor Magazine, a national men’s lifestyle magazine, which had a readership of 1.5 million at its peak. Richard is also an actor, producer and screenwriter. His latest screenplay, The End Game, is in production at Covert Media. Botto is a much sought-after speaker, teaching and mentoring around the world. He has also appeared on such networks as Fox News, CNBC, CBS News, MSNBC and Bloomberg, speaking on the subjects of social media, networking, crowdsourcing, crowdfunding, screenwriting, business, entrepreneurial practices, and more.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us RB. Focal Press/Rutledge just published your book, Crowdsourcing for Filmmakers. What can you tell us about it?

I was approached to write the book after hosting a panel on film crowdsourcing at the American Film Market (AFM). This was a very new subject for the filmmakers, content creators, producers and financiers in the crowd - and it’s still a very new and misunderstood concept a couple of years later. The audience was extremely confused by the topic. Many expected a discussion on crowdfunding. This is still a constant source of confusion today. The powers that be at Focal/Rutledge immediately identified the need for a book on the subject. They asked me if I was interested and we were off to the races. The book is very fun and not dry in the slightest. It’s packed of information presented in a very conversational way. I’m also very proud of the fact that it’s the first book of its kind to be published. We’re setting off on a new frontier.

Yitzi: Why do you feel that no other books on this subject have been published?

Well, there have been some books on the subject of crowdsourcing, but they are extremely technical and not connected to film. But I think the answer to your question lies in the fact that while the strategies involved in running a successful crowdsourcing campaign have been around for hundreds if not thousands of years - something I illustrate in the book - the term is barely a decade old. Additionally, although broad based social media platforms have become part of the fabric, the idea of audience building and using these platforms and other online tools for the purposes of branding is, relatively speaking, a new notion. The book is available on Amazon and at many brick and mortar bookstores. It’s also in textbook form and will be part of the curriculum at quite a few universities and institutions, as I understand it.

Yitzi: What is the most misunderstood part of crowdsourcing?

As mentioned, I think the biggest issue is that people confuse it with crowdfunding. Crowdsourcing and crowdfunding are two entirely different things. Having said that, I do dedicate two chapters of the book to crowdfunding. Why? Because within every single crowdfunding campaign there is an element - or should be - of crowdsourcing. In fact, the reason why most crowdfunding campaigns fail is because the creator of the campaign ignores or simply doesn’t understand how to crowdsource.

As for a misunderstood strategy related to crowdsourcing, it’s really all about approach. The tools to crowdsource and to build an audience for you, your brand, the brand of your film and so on are all readily available, but people do not take the time to learn how to wield them correctly. They look for shortcuts. There are none. They try to shout the loudest. And they become the most ignored. They want the brass ring, but they don’t want to do the work. And running a successful campaign takes smarts, persistence, flexibility, honesty and, most of all, time and hard work.

Yitzi: This is all very interesting. It’s been noted that you used crowdsourcing techniques to start your business, Stage 32. Can you tell us what Stage 32 is and how you used crowdsourcing to build the community?

Sure. Stage 32 was bred out of a need. As a film creative - an actor, screenwriter, producer - I had no use for Facebook or LinkedIn. I view time as my most valuable commodity and didn’t want my film career networking efforts diluted. On Facebook, even my industry colleagues were treating it more from a family and friends perspective. Often the network requests I was receiving on LinkedIn were from people from other industries. I just wasn’t finding the value.

It was my belief that niche social networks would be the next phase. So I built Stage 32, which is a networking and educational platform strictly for film creatives and content creators. And I used the concepts of crowdsourcing to build the platform. To do this, I invited 100 of my industry colleagues to join the platform. When they joined, I asked them - if they were enjoying the experience - to invite at least 5 fellow creative peers to join the platform. Within 3 months, we were at 5,000 members. Today, we’re at over 500,000 members worldwide. The practice of asking our members to carry the message of who we are, what we do and the benefits of being a member remains in place today. That’s the power of the crowd at its most distilled.

Yitzi: That’s incredible. What else can you tell us about the platform?

Thank you. We’re extremely proud to be recognized as the leaders in online education for film creatives and content creators. We currently have over 1000 hours of education on the site - literally something for all crafts, disciplines and film industry interests. Additionally, we have a variety of services for screenwriters and filmmakers. We also have 1500 blogs and hundreds of thousands of hours of member generated videos. You could get lost for days exploring our content alone.

Yitzi: What are some of the most common mistakes people make when using a platform like Stage 32?

To be blunt, there are many. Although for some people, it’s simply a lack of understanding or education on how best to use social media than calling the missteps mistakes. Then again, not taking the time to educate yourself on best networking practices is a misstep unto itself.

I could spend hours talking about the common missteps creatives make. Running a few down, certainly, being a broadcaster instead of a collaborator is near the top of the list. Many take the “look at me” approach from minute one. Never works. Never. Social media is about relationship building. It’s about finding and sourcing a crowd. That cannot happen without being a giver first. If your only participation within a group environment is to tell everyone about you and your work, you’re going to get radio silence. Let me rephrase that, you’re going to earn radio silence.

Another to touch on would be making it difficult for people interested in you to find out more about you. It fascinates me how many creatives join the platform and do not upload a headshot, fill out their bio fully and honestly, or take the time to upload their current media - reels, photos, loglines, scripts, et cetera. It’s a fatal mistake. This is an instant gratification world. People want results at the click of a mouse. If they go looking for your bio to gleam more information about you and your experience and it’s not there, it’s your loss.

Finally, being a passive instead of active participant. Why join a networking site if you aren’t going to contribute? What do you gain from that? I have people who have written me bitching that they have been on Stage 32 for years with no results. Inevitably, when I look at their profiles I see no network connections and maybe a few selfish “look at me” posts. It’s a losing formula and the results, again, are well earned.

Again, I could list another 50 missteps, but I know you have more questions. And, as a shameless plug, I do cover many, many of these in Crowdsourcing for Filmmakers.

Yitzi: How have your experiences in the film business informed your direction with Stage 32?

Mainly I think from being in the trenches, I understand the wants and needs of a majority of creatives. We all need support and positive energy and I believe the members of Stage 32 bring that to the table every day. It’s a remarkable community. There’s very little negativity and a wealth of productive connections, conversations and projects being launched every day. So for me, just taking my experiences and what I would want from a platform such as this has allowed us to develop and evolve in a very informed way.

Yitzi: Tell us about your background in the film industry

For me, it started with acting in theater. While I was running Razor Magazine which was a men’s lifestyle magazine that competed against the likes of GQ, Maxim and Esquire, I met a variety of people working in the film industry and became very interested in producing. I became attached to a few projects, a couple of which had financing and major acting attachments and were days away from shooting only to fall apart. That’s when I learned the lesson that this business is a marathon, not a sprint. You need to have tough skin and the drive of a bull. Eventually, I assisted in bringing a film to Sundance and have produced a number of shorts and, recently, a documentary. In between, I began writing as well, which has worked out very well.

Yitzi: Can you tell us more about that? What projects are you working on now?

I have 8 projects I’m currently attached to as a producer or writer. On the producing side, there’s another feature documentary and a couple of features in various stages of development to name a few. Writing wise, I have a feature currently in development at Covert Media, another feature which I’m self producing with some terrific colleagues and a pilot which is now being circulated.

Yitzi: How do you handle so much at once?

Drive. Passion. But, also, these things move in stages. Not everything has heat at once. Again, it’s a marathon not a sprint. Launching a film is extremely, extremely difficult. So many things have to fall in place at once. If one of those things gets knocked out of line, the whole project can come off the tracks.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

With Stage 32, how it’s helped people stay in the game and thrive. I receive dozens of letters a month from members of the community thanking me and my staff for proving them a place where they can express their fears, concerns and doubts in a safe environment while making life and career changing connections and furthering their education. We’ve had hundreds, if not thousands of projects which originated on Stage 32 play at festivals, in theaters, be nominated or win major awards including Oscars. The whole journey has been and remains extremely rewarding.

On the creative side, certainly the book, which was a 2 year journey. But also simply the progress I’ve made on the writing and producing side of things. I’ve been able to hit many personal goals. It’s always rewarding to look back at the hard work and realize that the time and effort is paying off.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

I’d like to believe creating Stage 32 has brought goodness to the world. It’s my hope that it has allowed creatives globally to pursue their passions and believe that their dreams are indeed possible.

But I also look to pay it forward as often as possible. I love to teach and mentor and I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to do so all over the world. My goal every day is to spread positive energy and make an effort to do just that wherever and whenever possible. There’s enough negativity in the world.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in Hollywood?

I can spend 10 hours answering this question, but I’ll start here: Begin networking. Today. Right now. But learn how to do it correctly. Networking is much more about giving than taking. Have a plan. Know who you are trying to connect with. Have the right approach.

Also, don’t be in a rush. I mentioned it before, but it’s worth repeating: There are no shortcuts. This is a long game. It’s a relationship game. It’s a goodwill game. Nothing will be handed to you, it will have to be earned. Embrace that, and you’re already miles ahead of the competition.

Finally, I’d say this. You have to put in the work. And it is work. There are no half-measures. If you aren’t getting the results, you either aren’t working hard enough or you’re not working smart enough. Either way, be honest with yourself and don’t beat yourself up. Adjust and move on.

Yitzi: Thank you for doing this!