An Interview with Robynn Lin Fredericks, Actor

“I’ve always tried to inspire people around me and to remind them of their worth.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Robynn. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Robynn: Hi Yitzi! Thanks so much for inviting me to share! Sure! I grew up in the fashion industry, began modeling when I was young and eventually found my way to the creative end on photo shoots and runway shows, both in direction and production. In combination with this, after my mother was diagnosed with cancer, I became certified in holistic nutrition. Fashion and wellness have always been a huge part of my life, passions I still follow today!

Yitzi: How did you get involved in acting?

Robynn: I was contacted by a production company out of LA that was doing a docu-drama for the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. They were going to be in my area filming the project and found my fashion blog online. They thought I would be a good fit and invited me to be a part of the production. I filmed multiple scenes, everyday they were here...well, the acting bug definitely bit! In the end, the director approached me and told me he felt I should consider doing acting as my full time job. After some consideration and support from my then boyfriend (now husband!), I threw myself entirely into my new career! I always joke that I finally got my call from Hollywood...because I literally did! :)

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

Robynn: Well, the funniest thing actually happened because I have a similar look to Sandra Bullock and have often been mistaken for her. I was at the airport in Nice, France, in the security line to come back to the States. If you’ve been overseas, you know they take security very seriously. I had already been grilled and interviewed by airport officials and now, in a long line, I have several security people looking and pointing at me, several with some serious guns!! They finally approach me, with everyone watching intently, and escort me to the front of the line where they ask to see my passport, I was shaking. They barely spoke english and I certainly don’t speak French very well. They figured out that I was not Sandra, but that I was still an actor. Several of the security officials began gathering around, wanting my autograph! It was quite spectical and a little embarrassing! I don’t think anyone else in line was amused!

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Robynn: I just wrapped a role for the film Lonely Obsession and, as of this week, signed on to a new project called They Are Legion, being produced by the Nunez Brothers, Daniel and Lazaro. It’s still in early pre-production, but I can tell you that it is horror/thriller that will have the audience on the edge of their seats! It’s basically about a family who is grieving the loss of someone special when all of hell breaks loose! We begin filming this winter.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

Robynn: Actually, I think that it’s about the fact that I was brave enough to make a change in career mid-life! Because of that, I have so many others approach me and tell me how they have been inspired to follow dreams that they thought were behind them. I don’t believe in age-isms and I don’t think it’s ever too late to try something new. So the fact that others are finding new hope because they have watched me do it...wow, that to me is everything!

Yitzi: Do you think the acting profession has changed over the past 30 years? How?

Robynn: I wasn’t in the business 30 years ago, so it’s hard to really address back then. But from being on the inside, I can see changes even in the short time I have been around. Diversity is huge and a hot commodity right now, and becoming hotter daily! Also, more women are becoming involved in film, in every aspect, and starting to make giant leaps. There is still so much growth that’s needed, especially since what goes out on screen is suppose to be truthful. I think we all want to see more of that mix where film is truly representing the lives around the world.

Yitzi: What drives you?

Robynn: To be better than I was yesterday and to live a life that inspires other people. I like growth, movement, and change. Being stagnant bores me!

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in acting

Robynn: Two things: 1) Don’t be afraid to experience life. It’s that experience that will lend itsself to breathe life and truth into your characters. 2) Learn the protocols of the industry on the business side and ALWAYS be that person who stands out, for the right reason!

It’s really a small industry when you talk about the “working actor.” Word gets around fast!

Yitzi: Which skills are most important to becoming a successful actor

Robynn: Memorizing lines is the first thing people think of, but it’s just a small part of the whole. You have to be able to live out those lines in a truthful, authentic way. That takes listening, a lot of it! It takes practice, learning to fail and get back up and knowing that just because someone says no, it’s not a personal rejection!

It’s imperative to always be on time, be professional, be “easy” to work with and take direction, never EVER be a diva (there’s ALWAYS someone better!) and never stop growing in your craft!

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to help people’s lives?

Robynn: Throughout my life, I’ve always tried to inspire people around me and to remind them of their worth. I think that’s one of the most important things to me. I see so much with people being bullied just because they don’t look like someone else or wear the right clothes. I think being different is amazing and want to help everyone to feel like they have something to share, that everyone is deep down beautiful, and first and foremost, to learn to love themselves because they’re worth it!

About 10 years ago, I read a story of a teenage girl who had committed suicide. In her note, she said that all she ever wanted was to feel beautiful, but her family repeatedly told her she was a horrible, selfish and a vain person for wanting such things...which just made her feel more ugly. Feeling beautiful and confident about yourself is a far cry from vanity!!! That story so gripped my heart and while I never had the chance to meet that young girl, I go out of my way now to make sure everyone around me feels good about themselves. I would love to see an end to bullying and will do my part to stop it!

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Robynn: There are so many but the first person who comes into my thoughts is Princess Diana! While she had many internal conflicts, she went out of her way to raise others up. She never put herself so high on a pedestal that she couldn’t be reached. She reminded us all of our humanity while still embracing the beauty of life.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

Robynn: Really, I aspire to be the very best me I can be. I can’t hold myself to another person’s standards nor compare myself to someone great, whose shoes I’ve never walked in! I want to look into the mirror, everyday, and know that I’m growing, as a person, as a wife, a daughter, a sister, a friend, a role-model. I want to hear the stories of someone’s life changing for the better because of one of my actions! I want to be a person who inspires love and acceptance over hate and judgement. Every single day, that’s what I want to grow more and more into.