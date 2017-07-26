An Interview With The Dynamic Duo Paving A New Path For Emerging Growth Companies

Financial Technology, also known as FinTech, can be broken down in four groups of companies.

Large, well-established financial institutions such as Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, and Allstate. Big tech companies that are active in the financial services space but not exclusively so, such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter. Companies that provide infrastructure or technology that facilitates financial services transactions. This broad group includes companies like MasterCard, Fiserv, First Data, various financial market utilities, and exchanges such as NASDAQ. Disruptors: fast-moving companies, often startups, focused on a particular innovative technology or process. Companies include Stripe, Betterment, Prosper, Moven and Lemonade

I recently met with Enzo Villani, CEO and Michael MacDonald, COO of Equities.com and asked for a short interview about exploring FinTech technology. I wanted to uncover how this fintech startup is using innovative technology to connect the emerging growth and investment communities.

Hi. What does your new product do, that the other fintech companies do not do?

Our platform empowers emerging growth companies, global investors, executives, fund managers, financial experts, and industry professionals to productively network, generate exposure and engage in meaningful discussions and thought leadership.

Please pardon my ignorance, but what exactly is an “emerging growth company”?

No problem at all. Emerging growth companies is defined as companies that are traditionally in the small capitalization group of public companies, and with the advent of the new JOBS Act laws, includes private companies raising money under Equity Crowdfunding and Reg A+.

We wanted to develop a platform that allowed companies to gain as much targeted exposure as they desired. The traditional Wall Street channels are not open to them as much, so they have to go direct, while being compliant. We focus on utilizing the distribution channels and targeting investors that show unique interest in a specific company or sector. Our case studies have shown results that increase liquidity for our corporate clients.

How large of a following does your company currently have?

Equities.com has built an investor community with over 4.2 million unique visitors per year, Equities.com provides investors the ability to consume independent news, content and data on fast-growing companies while highlighting emerging trends in sectors including: biotech, IoT, cannabis, blockchain, manufacturing, impact investing, and entrepreneurship.

What is your backstory? How long have you two been working together?

We both have a history together, going back to our days at Nasdaq. Villani was the co-founder and Managing Director of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions from 2002 to 2007, when he left to lead mergers and acquisitions for private equity firms in the investor relations and corporate solutions markets. MacDonald served as CTO of Corporate Solutions at Nasdaq, and drove innovation and technology operations, managing over 10,000+ corporate clients.

Equities.com was founded by the former publishers and owners of EQUITIES Magazine, which was established in 1951 to highlight the over-the-counter OTC markets and emergence of self-directed investors following the launch of online trading companies in the mid-1990s. The magazine’s brand transitioned to a digital platform with the launch of Equities.com.

Are you two the founders of Equities.com?

In 2014, we both joined the company to spearhead Equities.com’s next growth phase. As part of the transition, we raised over $8.5 million to fund future development and strategic expansion.

We saw a unique opportunity to transition the Equities legacy from a pure financial content and news site into a financial technology platform that would act as a forum where investors and public and private companies would engage.

Don’t other large blue chip companies, like Bloomberg offer the financial service information that you offer?

We’re focusing on bringing the investor relations tools and services that are utilized by large cap public companies to the mass of smaller companies listed on the NYSE MKT, Nasdaq, and OTC Markets. Most of these companies that are under $1 billion in market cap have limited to no sponsorship from Wall Street. We’re giving them a platform to engage with investors using the power of the crowd.”

Traditionally used by public companies only, the introduction of the JOBS Act and equity crowdfunding expanded the market for Corporate Solutions, which is defined as the services and products companies use for compliance and investor outreach. It is estimated that there are over 6,000 public companies with limited research coverage and investor awareness in the marketplace. The corporate solutions market is estimated to be approximately $4 billion in North America alone. With the expansion of the equity crowdfunding segment, that is expected to grow the overall market.