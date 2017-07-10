AN INTERVIEW WITH THE TWENTY SOMETHING INVENTOR OF THE SMARTKEY

Meet LumNkey. The company recently launched a new generation of smart-technology that they claim is affordable for everyone in the form of our New-Age Key. I had the exclusive chance to meet with and interview the founder and CEO, NP Vang.

Which school did you go to?

I applied to two High schools during my time as a student in a small town known as York, PA. My first two years as a Freshman and Sophomore of High school took place in Dallastown Area Highschool. I was curious to explore and discover what my future would hold in regards of a career in technology. So, I decided to venture out of my comfort zone and finished my remaining years as a Junior and Senior in a trade school known as York County School of Technology. After I graduated, I transferred and directed my attention over the next 2 years of my College career into George Mason University in the Northern Virginia Region.

How did you get started with your company?

College did not seem to give me the right exposure. I felt that I need to get experience of the real world, so, I decided to take a break and explore again. I tried many different things, from working in a restaurant to working on desk in multiple offices. I am now currently working as a freelancer in computer networking in the NOVA area, while pursuing my vision to bring great success to the LumNkey product.

What is next for you or your company?

What is next after LumNkey is to innovate more ideas that would help people around the world. My vision, in regards of innovation, is to help bring an autonomous world and also to ensure that it is affordable and convenient for everyone. I plan of shifting my attention back into finishing college to earn my degree.

If you could give a word of advice to aspiring millennials what would it be?

Being a millennial myself I notice currently how technology, such as the Internet, has affected our way of thinking. The internet has become a major asset in our everyday lives that keeps all of us connected. However, it can be of great benefit or damage in the way we perceive the society that we live in today. My word of advice for the aspiring millennials who are reading this and want to achieve more is to take a moment back to put aside worldly material, which you know distracts you, and truly discover what you find most passionate in helping people.

How would you describe the mission of your company in three sentences?