An Investment Into Wearables Could Be Healthy For Your Portfolio

Wearable technology has gained much more notoriety as of late with much of its popularity coming from changing lifestyles of young people. This has stoked the demand for not only more connectivity for novelty products but also triggered a cascade of opportunity for traditional industries of scale.

The healthcare segment, for example, has begun to take on a major focus of the wearable tech marketplace and considering the innovations in several new developments in this arena within the last two decades, the dawn of medical wearables could already be upon us.

Mobile phones with wearable sensors, implanted medical devices, and home-based telehealth devices can help monitor and manage the health of a patient. Much of this has been a result of smartphones making incredible strides in terms of applications. Just think about it, they can now accomplish actual diagnostic tests

The opportunity for big take-overs is also an option in this marketplace. Private company, Withings, was acquired by a big tech company for a cool $191 million. The company introduced a device that actually monitors blood-pressure on the go.

It’s no secret anymore and investors have taken notice of the fact that wearable medical devices are being used for more than just preventative care. Just as an example, it’s also being found useful for athletes who wish to monitor their performance and condition.

In addition, such devices for continuous medical monitoring are being used for outpatients with persistent medical conditions. Doctors needing to measure and detect behavioral changes for early diagnosis are also available.

For investors, finding early stage companies has been key to capitalizing on the immense growth that this industry could be set to see. But when you consider that new biometric devices need FDA consideration, the call to action is based on the ability to achieve fast track ability to bring products to market.

Typically speaking, this could mean that the launch of development stage products from certain emerging growth companies isn’t too far off.

We aren’t talking simple “iPhone watches” anymore. Some companies are focusing on developing wearable medical technology that can quantify the function of the endothelium or the cells that line the arteries. So where the competitive advantage lies is in both efficacy and affordability. Look at things like Ultrasounds or Itamar Medical’s EndoPAT. The costs alone for products like these can be upward of $200,000. Furthermore, they require intervention from actual medical facilities & their employees.

Wearables now open big opportunity for people to use products and record data that can easily be sent to healthcare providers without the added costs or inconvenience of traveling to a facility.