An Ode to San Francisco in August: The Mystical, Memorable Fog

By Steve Koppman and Cary Tennis

Much has been said of the quality that sets San Francisco apart in memory. Visitors leave with the sense they’ve seen a city unique in an almost magical way, yet are often unclear what has made this impression.

Few San Franciscans meanwhile speak highly of the city’s weather. They grouse of the fog ruining their summer days and write off the western half of the city as the “fog belt.” But if one thing lends San Francisco its mystical, slightly other-worldly quality, it’s that very fog.

The kind of dense fog that rolls over much of this city much of the year can have a profound effect on our perceptions of reality. These altered states deeply affect the tone of life in San Francisco and the memories people carry away from it. Over time, ever more San Franciscans are realizing the fog is our greatest natural resource and deserves much better than it gets.

Fog may be the ideal form of precipitation because it does not so much get you wet as remind you of water. It so kindles memory and is so warmly remembered because its form is not water but ether. It appeals directly to the spirit because it is spirit.

The fog is generous to form and kind to imperfection. Only the youngest and luckiest can stand the scrutiny of the fault-finding Sun. The Sun creates a hierarchy of beauty. But in the fog, what counts is grace sensed in dim light, the quality of a life heard in the voice, the touch that comes easily when outlines blur.

The Sun etches out edges. The fog is merciful. It blends us without disrobing us. Bright cliffs and blue water and sun are for the young and cheerful. Melancholy and fog belong to us all.

In the Sun, there’s a clear line where cliffs meet water, as though there were no grey area of unity where rock and water join, as though the surface of the rock were the rock, and the surface of the water, the water. In the fog, rock and water merge. In the Sun, there’s the horizon, a line where sky and water divide. In the fog, sky and water merge.

Things are not as they seem. In the fog, when they seem as though they are not as they seem, that’s how they really are.

A classic San Francisco scene: Two men stand at Land’s End, leaning over the railing in the fog. They overlook the ocean where, through the swiftly blown mist, they see the soft grey sea heaving and receding, foam spuming up in front of the rocks, the whole scene living in their two minds as two discrete scenes. Yet they share it without speaking. If they speak, the majesty is lost.

In the sunlight, the scene becomes banal. Tourists bring their cameras and energetically scale cliffs, couples embrace in shadows of trees, predatory teenagers roam. Land’s End is too accessible in the sunlight. It holds no secrets.

But the fog makes all things memorable. Coming home at night in the fog feels inherently romantic and important. He or she is fortunate whose initiation to this city comes with the insane joy of racing the fog up hills, the unique sensation of clouds chasing him at his own level.

Under the fog, the city takes on a distant quality. Cars, stores, houses sit in a strange and remote perspective, as if separated by centuries. Few waking experiences are more dreamlike than being out at night near the sea when the fog is dense, thick white vapors filling the streets and foghorns snoring from the depths of rock and water.