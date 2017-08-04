An Open Letter to an Open Letter Writer Who Thinks She Has a Psychiatric Degree

Grant me a favor and go ahead and read that article before reading my response. It’s only fair to hear both sides of the story

All done? Good.

After reading this I was dumbfounded, my jaw literally dropped slightly, and I felt the familiar triggers of a panic attack coming on. Immediately I searched for a way to comment but my Facebook comment garnered no response — eventually I found the option to flag this post as abusive, which I did with zero hesitation, because it is both wildly inaccurate and blatantly discriminatory against people with Cluster B personality disorders. I write for the HuffPost’s subsidiary The Mighty and you are free to read my writing as somebody with a diagnosed Cluster B personality disorder (Borderline).

In case you are someone who is may be unfamiliar with personality disorders and want a more accurate look and less blatantly hateful and fear-mongering look into us Cluster B’s, here i am to refute some of the more egregious claims made in this article:

We are not "pathological liars." In this respect, we can’t win. If we tell the truth about how we feel, we are considered manipulative and smothering. If we lie, then, well, you see what we’re called.

We are not "incapable of love." My problem as a borderline is that I love too much. We find someone we care about and they become our world. When they leave, or even if it simply seems like they may leave, the pain is greater than anything else I’ve ever experienced. I’d sooner re-live my broken bones and medication withdrawals and every major illness I’ve ever had than feel the experience of abandonment again, knowing only all too well that I will have to live through that my entire life.

I am not a "significant danger" to my loved ones. See above. A life without them would mentally destroy me.

I do not "take great pride in manipulating" people. Every interaction I have with others when I am upset I am plagued with an overwhelming fear that something I do or say may or may be interpreted as “manipulative.” This often leads to me backing down and allowing myself to be treated poorly out of fear I will be portrayed as a bad person — or worse, the person will abandon me.

I am not — and what a reach, this is where my jaw literally dropped when I read this, and I have dealt with a lot of stigma in my life because I am a vocal advocate for people like me living with personality disorders, so it takes a lot to shake me — a child murderer in the making, as this article suggests.

It should be noted that this kind of stigma can cause significant distress in someone suffering from one of these disorders and is actively detrimental to their mental health. I know it triggered a negative health response in me (and no, it didn’t just “make me feel bad,” it caused psychosomatic reaction in me), and I'm someone who is fairly used to reading stigmatized remarks about people with personality disorders. I can't imagine how someone who doesn't encounter it quite this blatantly all that frequently might feel after reading that utter nonsense.

I am truly appalled that these beliefs are held by anybody, and that this was published in HuffPost, a normally fairly progressive publication that I have great respect for. From her biography, list of works, and website, author Within seems obsessed with disseminating false and harmful information about people with Cluster B personality disorders (particularly Narcissistic Personality Disorder) because she had a bad experience in her personal life. Acting like your bitter feelings over your divorce are tantamount to a psychiatric degree — and then exploiting that by writing books and charging for speaking engagements to make money off of spreading false and harmful information about mentally ill people — is highly unprofessional and utterly inane.

Feel free to contact me if you want real information about Cluster B personality disorders and mental illness in general. Have a good day, and I hope you can reflect and stop taking your anger out on innocent people.

A loving, fragile borderline and not ashamed,