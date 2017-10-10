An Open Letter to Dove: My Brown Skin Is "Normal" and Beautiful

Dear Dove Marketing Team,

You have created quite an outcry with your latest ad campaign.

Let’s recap:

You approved and ran the Facebook ad shown below:

Folks labeled the ad as "racist."

And you quickly ended the campaign and issued a public apology within a few hours.

Now, what honestly baffles me is that you allowed this ad run in the first place. And yes, I saw the entire ad, not just the screenshot and I’m still appalled because it was your responsibility to ensure every single frame of the ad was appropriate for your audience. Especially since this is not your first appearance at the “racist ad rodeo.”

(Let’s not forget the “VisibleCare” body wash advertisement where the “before” and “after” shots implied whiter skin was an improvement on darker skin.)

And then there’s this:

Like really, are you trying to tell other women and me that nobody – I mean not one single moral soul – from your marketing team raised their hands and said, “Hmm, is it just me or does this ad have a bit of a racial undertone?”

My mind is blown. My heart is pained. And my silky-smooth, formerly Dove-washed skin crawls.

You see, from where I sit, it takes a particular type of person to see an ad such as this and not even CONSIDER how it would make women of color feel to see an image that depicts them “taking off” their skin color. And please don’t dismiss me as an “angry Black woman” because plenty of my Caucasian sistas agree that whether it’s blatant or subliminal … racism is racism.

Now, I’m not saying your marketing team and ad agency representatives are racists, but someone’s moral, humane compass should have started going haywire when this ad came up for final approval.

Here’s the thing:

I’ve sat in boardrooms with other marketing executives staring at ad draft after draft, frame after frame, storyboard after storyboard making sure the entire campaign not only represented the company well but also did so in a manner that did not offend our audiences.

Real talk … this is advertising and marketing 101:

Do NOT offend your audience.

So, let’s break it down from the customer’s point of view …

It saddens me that your team approved this (and other offensive) ad campaigns.

It saddens me that my mother and her mother used Dove, so I started using Dove for my family.

And it saddens me that Dove will no longer see the inside of my shopping cart because I can’t support a brand that doesn’t support my beautiful black skin.

So, thank you for apologizing for missing “the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully,” but unintentional doesn’t make it excusable, it makes it shameful.

Signed,

Your formerly loyal customer

About the Author

I’m Apryl Beverly, The Million-Dollar Word Stylist™, speaker and writing coach. I craft compelling copy that has generated $7 million (and counting) in revenue for B2B solo entrepreneurs, small business owners and some of the country’s top brands.

Known for my "tell-it-like-it-is" writing style, I have earned a variety of awards and recognitions including hitting the Amazon Best Seller’s List in 3 categories just 24 hours after releasing my first book, “Shots Fired! How to Write Copy that Pierces Hearts (And Opens Wallets).”

My second book, “F.A.S.T. Money! The Easy Way to use Facebook Ads to Hook Smokin’ Hot Leads” shot to the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s Best Seller’s List two days before its official release.

And when you join us LIVE for my upcoming Writing “WERKShop,” you'll get to crawl inside my brain to discover how to write with confidence and craft messages that induce action and propel folks to smack your buy buttons™.