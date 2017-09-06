An Open Letter to FEMA on Harvey, Irma, and Jose

As friends of mine flee the Space Coast and all of Florida braces for category 5 Irma, America has a keen eye on Hurricane season. Harvey has torn apart Houston communities and families. Irma’s devastation is anxiously yet to be seen. Reports now indicate Tropical Storm Jose following close behind in Irma’s stead. It is only the first full week of September and we are eyeing a rapid-fire, sucker punch season.

In July 2009, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s National Youth Gathering descended on New Orleans nearly 4 years after Katrina flooded the Big Easy. There was still much work to do. Again, in 2012 the ELCA chose New Orleans to host the NYG. As a youth in attendance, signs of true recovery and even normalcy by then were self-evident. Between 2005 and 2012, countless volunteer, relief, and faith organizations lifted up an enamored city below sea level. But it wasn’t just New Orleans that suffered. Katrina was the largest American Red Cross disaster relief response to date. 245,000 American Red Cross workers provided 3.8 million overnight stays in 31 states. From that statistic alone, that means only 19 states could be surmised as unaffected or less affected by Hurricane Katrina. Only 19 states!

Interestingly, the ELCA’s 2018 NYG has already been penned for Houston. The Big Heart itself has a long road ahead, but there are and will continue to be a flood of volunteers. But let’s not forget the other communities in Louisiana and small Texas towns that witnessed Harvey.

Irma may strike Miami.The gentrified New York of the south may weather the storm with so little as skyscraper glass to be replaced. May. This outcome is a favorable possibility, albeit an increasingly unlikely one. Miami is not just glitzy skyscrapers and the filming location of HBO’s Ballers. Miami-Dade County has one of the highest poverty rates among Florida’s most populous counties at 20.4%, from data gathered in 2014. I was able to experience this first hand during Spring Break 2016. Yes, some college compatriots and I followed the cliché route of Miami for Spring Break, but our itinerary differed vastly from the norm.

Kyle Snowberger First Presbyterian Church of Miami, juxtaposed between downtown high-rises, hosted us as we served with Miami DOOR

An organized interfaith group from Penn State went to Miami with the generous assistance from Miami DOOR for a service trip. There we discovered transitional housing shelters, immigration advocacy organizations, and yes, the cultural gem that is Little Havana. We were able to meet and share a meal with elderly Miamians at their low-income retirement community (and I got to play piano too!). We put a face to the caring individuals who call ground-level Miami home.

Irma will affect these Miamians far worse than the condo owners with agency and means. Hurricanes do not discriminate who they decimate. They have better coverage than my cellular network! The only question is: who are the human beings in the path? As for Jose, we have yet to see the tropical storm’s cone of uncertainty, or even its category potential.

Hurricane Season will continue to be one of the United States’ repercussions for climate change. Not Houston, not New Orleans, not Miami; the entire United States will feel the economic pain. Devastating storms in the late summer months will be our karma. The Sargasso Sea will continue to spin off rapid- fire storms. Even if you live on the west coast, central plains (like Scott Pruitt), or lakes region- we as a nation suffer together. We the people, in order to form a more perfect union, must prepare together for hurricanes and storm surges. We cannot continue to appropriate congressional funds only when congress reconvenes in Septembers of the future. Harvey already happened. Congress, even with hailed bipartisan support, will be late. Add in contentious ties to debt ceiling hikes, and we might have a Congress unable to forestall a government shutdown, let alone appropriate funds for Harvey beyond FEMA.

The National Hurricane Center’s Mission is “to save lives, mitigate property loss, and improve economic efficiency by issuing the best watches, warnings, forecasts, and analyses of hazardous tropical weather, and by increasing understanding of these hazards.” This branch of NOAA simply doesn’t have the authority to recruit and fund disaster relief groups. FEMA is arguably an underfunded DHS branch. As numerous Harvey donation funds mount, the worst in human nature arises as well in scams. It is past time to properly fund FEMA and introduce a permanent Federal Hurricane Relief Fund.

The proposed FHRF could be implemented as a division of FEMA. It could be parallel to FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, or under it. Alternatively, a Federal Hurricane Relief Fund could materialize as an entirely independent federal agency within DHS, or without. In order to dutifully protect Americans on our southern coastline, our federal government must appropriate sufficient funds continuously for such an endeavor. Volunteer organizations will always have a prominent place in disaster recovery. However, no American should have to weather the storm, uncertain of the help they will receive. The commitment from their country should be a guarantee.

Climate change is a global phenomenon actively occurring today on our little blue oblate spheroid. Strengthening hurricanes are just what is happening in our neck of the woods. It is time we collaborate with our neighbors across the oceans to face the threat together.