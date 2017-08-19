An Open Letter To My High School Counselor: Thank You For Your Discouragement

Recently, first generation UCLA Alumna, Desiree Martinez, wrote an open letter to her high school counselor. She encouraged me to do the same.

Dear Former High School Counselor,

Currently, I am a graduate student at Boston University, where I am studying to get my masters in Television, with a focus in producing and management and I am working for a television network. As my new journey unfolds, there’s something I need to get off of my chest. Eight years ago, I was given a scholarship to attend a college preparatory school that was located in the suburbs of Washington D.C. During my time in high school, I had received a good education that was better than if I would have attended my neighborhood school in the city.

“Don’t aim too high” you told me as I sat in your office during our meetings. As I told you about applying to top universities and colleges in the nation, you quickly shot me down and made it clear that I should only apply to schools that were “On my level.” As a first generation student, a person with a disability, and as a woman of color on scholarship at a predominately white high school, I felt hopeless and discouraged. Where was my support? Why did you think I was not capable of getting into a top school? Why was I expected to not aim “too high?” It hurt me to think how many girls like me were being told these same words, and how many of them fell victim.

These thoughts tortured me, and as a result, I decided to tell my mother about the conversations that were being had. When she heard about what was happening, she sat me down and told me not listen to the you, and to continue to aim high. “And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose (Romans 8:28),” she always told me every time I fell into the trap of listening to the discouraging words. I listened to my mother’s words, and I ended up receiving a full scholarship to Kalamazoo College, one of the top institutions in the nation.

I wanted to thank you for your words, because it pushed me to believe in what you thought was impossible. I decided to take this moment in life as a learning experience. As I continue this journey, I now maintain the drive to always do my best and to never listen to those who ever doubt my abilities. From interning at the United States Senate and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), to working for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ REVOLT TV and working on award shows such as the Billboard Music Awards and the Nickelodeon HALO Awards, I’ve achieved what many see as impossible for someone like me.

“True forgiveness is when you can say, “Thank you for that experience.”

― Oprah Winfrey

So with that being said, I thank you.

Sincerely,

A First Generation Kalamazoo College Alumna

A Boston University Television Masters Student

A Soon To Be Producer with a Purpose