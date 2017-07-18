An Open Letter: To My Late Mother

Dear Mum,

I’m 40 years old, yet I sit here tonight, balling my eyes out — craving you.

You’ve been dead for well over a decade but as each year passes, I still remain your little girl.

I want to call you. I want to feel your hand touching my head. I want to hear your voice. I want to go to the letterbox and find one of your handwritten letters awaiting me.

Why did you have to leave so early Mum?

Couldn’t you have stuck around and seen me get through my twenties?

Couldn’t you have not got terminal brain cancer and died?

When I lost you on that mid-August day, I not only lost my mother — I lost my soul mate, my best friend and my witness.

I lost the only person who truly knows and understands the inner workings of me.

I empty my grief on to the blank page of my journal seeking closure but can a daughter ever find closure on the death of her mother? The woman who carried and nourished her in her womb?

I try to get on with it and keep busy. I do my best to make you proud. But I’m not going to lie — I feel jipped. Jipped that you missed out on my late twenties, thirties and now forties.

You will never get to see me walk down the aisle.

You will never get to hold my babies.

You won’t be able to attend my university graduation next year or see my success as an actress, artist and writer.

It’s just so unfair because I long to share these moments with you. Instead I reach out to others, trying to extract from them, what I received from you and it doesn’t work.

The last letter I wrote to you was the day after you died. I read it at your funeral as a eulogy.

I’m sorry it’s taken me so many years to write again. I had to close off that part of my heart, so I could function and live my life.

But closing off one’s heart to their mother is not ‘functioning’ — it’s denial. And I no longer have any interest in denying you.

I love you Mum.

Vanessa

xx

***