An Open Letter To My Neck Wrinkles

I see you — you're starting to appear. Those thick, embedded lines that are beginning to form around my neck and upper chest.

I’ve been waiting for you.

I knew the day would come when I would realize that age was physically happening to my body in ways I that could no longer hide.

The wrinkles on my face are more easily hidden, of course. I've even come to accept them as lines of experience, laughter, anger, and — ultimately — wisdom.

But my neck — that's a place that can only be hidden with scarves or turtle necks.

The jig is up. I'm an older woman and the skin on my body is reflecting that fact now.

So what can I do?

Hide?

Cry?

Take drastic, surgical measures to stay young-looking?

Nah.

I'm welcoming my neck wrinkles because — frankly — it's about time. I've lived, I've loved, I've traveled, and I've learned. I've had my stint as a young woman who made passionate, impulsive decisions in her soft, wrinkle-free skin.

Now it's time. It's time to embrace this thing called aging and see what she has in store for me. I’m leveling up in this game of life and with it comes the inevitable physical changes that I can either accept with grace or rail against with bitterness.

As times passes from here on out, I’ll go out into a world where people will be able to see my age more clearly because it's written all over my face — and neck.

And this is okay.

I've made it this far in life and now some blossoming neck wrinkles are along for the continuing ride. More will come to the party, of that there is no doubt. More smile lines, crow's feet, and frown lines will show up as well with or without invitations.

That's the beauty of aging. You get to see it. All of the heartaches, decisions, births, deaths, joy, and stress. All of the lines that mark a body as scars of experience.

I've earned the pathways of age on my body. And I'm going to learn to relish them.

Especially you, neck wrinkles. I will learn to trust that you know I'm ready for the next phase of my life. The phase of maturing, growing, and enlightenment. (I'm still going to moisturize the heck out of you day and night — but I'm ready for you.)

Sincerely,

Me.