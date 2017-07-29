An Open Letter To My TV: Many Thank Yous

I would like to take this moment to recognize all the times my TV has given me a moment of peace or provided a much-needed distraction aiding me in surviving parenthood.

My Dearest TV,

You've gotten a pretty bad reputation over the years, especially related to your relationship with the kiddos. Research study after research study concludes you are not a healthy part of our children's lives. With support of new evidence and infallible scientific proof, every so often a new article is published offering insight into your detrimental effects on the younger generation.

I get it. Moderation is key. As a parent, I'm only supposed to let my children visit you for however many hours the most recent study dictates. As much as I try to follow the latest guidelines, I’m not perfect. Life happens.

Don't let those scientists and studies get you down. I still love you and want you to know just how much I appreciate you in my life. You’ve supported me through some dark times. These are just a few of the countless ways you've come to my rescue:

1.) Thank you for captivating my tots this morning giving me much needed silence and peace while enjoying a hot cup of coffee. I really needed it today and you were there for me. Thank you.

2.) Thank you for distracting my children while I escaped to the restroom so I could pee in peace. It’s rare when I’m afforded the opportunity to relieve myself without an audience or without the sounds of countless cries and whines while pounding at the door. I don’t think I’ll ever understand what is so interesting or exciting about my bathroom behavior nor do I remember when it became a spectator sport.

3.) Thank you for providing entertainment which granted me a window of opportunity to collect and pack the ridiculous amount of crap that comes along with whatever outing we have planned. Without distraction, I was able to gather waters, snacks, diapers, wipes and anything else we may need in preparation for what seems like the end of the world. Without you, I wouldn’t have had my full attention in the planning involved which might’ve resulted in me forgetting my son’s favorite teddy that travels with us everywhere – saving us from the meltdown and potential embarrassing public scene.

4.) Thank you for spending time with my boys as I prepared and cooked dinner so everyone could eat as a family at the same time. We actually sat around the table discussing our day while spending quality time with one another like a ‘normal’ family. As much as I’d wish and hope for this to be a nightly routine, life gets in the way.

5.) Thank you for hypnotizing me with your content while I zoned out and became lost. For a brief moment, I wasn't thinking about everything that needed to be done, going over my never-ending to-do list and stressing about how I will find the time to get it all done.

6.) Thank you for hosting date night for my husband and I after our kids go to bed. Throughout the course of the day, this is the only alone time we spend with each other. As much as we would love to engage in deep conversation and discuss thought-provoking topics or even share the intricacies of our days, we are usually so tired after our long days, the thought of using words of any kind is too exhausting.

7.) Thank you for being a trooper on those long car rides and preventing the endless whining and fighting between my two boys. We wouldn't have survived our cross-country move without you.

8.) Thank you for spending time with my toddlers allowing me to breastfeed in peace. There were a many instances I was suffering from some pretty intense exhaustion and sleep-deprivation where I didn’t have the energy to juggle a newborn on my breast while running after my little ones. I wanted the luxury of sitting down in one place comfortably to nurse and I didn’t think my baby enjoyed the bumpy ride while trying to eat.

9.) Thank you for offering your services when I so desperately needed to get caught up on the never-ending piles of laundry and overflowing dirty dishes residing in my sink. At some point, it needs to get done or we’ll run out of clean clothes to wear and clean dishes to eat off of. So, I thank you.

10.) Thank you for keeping my sons’ attention when visiting other people’s houses, especially at my in-laws whose house is the exact opposite of being childproofed with glass and ceramic knick-knacks lined up like dominos waiting to be knocked down.

This article might leave you with the impression our TV is constantly on. Before you get your panties in a bunch, let me assure you that is not the case. Even so, I already carry around enough mom guilt on a regular basis without any additional judgement. I do in fact limit my children’s screen time and restrict their media consumption, but even at my best, I’m far from perfect.

When I’m in the trenches trying to survive and need a moment of clarity, sanity or just peace and quiet, I’m not embarrassed to call on my good friend TV to come save the day.

This post originally appeared on Bless This Beautiful Mess.