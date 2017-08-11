An Open Letter To Supreme Leader Kim Jong-il:

Dear Supreme Leader Jong-il,

As a deeply concerned private citizen of the United States and, given that our State Department is currently insufficiently staffed to properly conduct effective diplomacy, I see no other alternative but to write to you directly.

To be clear, President Trump is nothing more than a con artist. He has conned millions of people in his business dealings in our country and across the globe. He has conned a portion of my country in getting himself elected. Now he is attempting to con you.

The con in this instance is to engage in a war with your country and to do so as a last- ditch effort to distract from the current criminal investigation that is picking up speed against President Trump and those who are in his orbit for their collusion with Russia.

President Trump is like a fox that is increasingly trapped and being smoked out of his den. He has tried to distract my fellow countrymen with all sorts of heady announcements, such as the banning of transgender people from our military or building a border wall to Mexico, but our President knows that there is no distraction for Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his legal team as they dig further.

The bottom line is that our President will sacrifice everyone and everything to maintain his position of power. He is willing to have millions die for his survival. His only way out at this point is to wage war as the ultimate distraction.

This is why he is making such loud pronouncements against you: to con you into over reacting so that he may justify the action of war.

If you choose to join in this escalation of words and overreact as he is attempting to con you to do, the result will be unimaginable. However, if you call him out on this con as just a ruse to distract from the investigation into Mr. Trump’s deep ties to Russia and allow our Special Prosecutor time to finish his job, the result will be a much better one for both of our countries and the rest of the world.

Thank you for considering this option and maintaining world peace.

Sincerely,