An Open Letter To The "Stigma" Surrounding Mental Health

The level of judgment that surrounds mental illness can be very discouraging at times. The amount of scrutiny that one receives because they view the world differently can be looked at as outright discrimination. I’ve taken just a few moments to write an open letter to the stigma that surrounds mental illness, if you’re open to read.

Dear Mental Health Stigma,

Your assumptions are clearly misguided. Our struggle is not yours, therefore, you have no idea what occurs in our colorful minds on a daily basis. The stereotype that you have placed on us makes it extremely difficult to be straightforward and honest for fear of being ridiculed or judged. This is how a misdiagnosis occurs. We have become too ashamed to express our inner most thoughts leaving us to deal with them on our own. Though the help might be staring at us head on, we are unable to accept it because you have taught us that we are not normal.

Who wants to be abnormal?

You make society feel that those who are classified as “abnormal" should be put away, buried, and forgotten. Do u every wonder, how much lower the suicide rate would be if you never existed? Or, how many people can be delivered from their own personal hell if you would just go away? Dear Stigma, apparently, there a several aspects surrounding mental illness that you don’t understand. 1. Mental illness is a disease similar to AIDS or cancer. If the disease is not properly treated, it can lead to substance abuse or even death. If the disease is treated, it can still lead to death. Therefore, mental illness is not a “cop out”, excuse, or weakness. 2. Those who battle mental illness are far from cowards. A disease that plagues the mind can subject you to living in a sunken place for a lifetime. If one is able to garner the courage to seek the needed help, despite the stones that the “normal” people continue to throw at him, he/she is the epitome of bravery.

3. Due to the hold you have on society, those who suffer from mental illness fill our jail cells when they should be in hospitals. They are quickly blamed for situations that involve violence due to a lack of compassion, and understanding. More often than not, they make the streets their home as they are seen as a danger to society, themselves, and others. What you don’t comprehend, is that our minds may be erratic, but they are also quite gifted. We are the inventors, the poets, the artists, and the creators.

Our “abnormal” minds allow us to view the world vividly and in color versus dim and masked in grey.