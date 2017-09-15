An Open Letter to the White Gay Men of Toronto- On Learning to Love Your Black Peers in a Better Way-Pt.1

It’s time we had a talk, so you better strap in because it's about to get uncomfortable. Actually no don't, because you need to feel each bump in the road that comes with these difficult conversations. This letter is directed to the White gay men of Toronto to challenge the notion that Toronto is some paradise for diversity and Queer/Trans* folks or that Toronto’s Church Street/gay community is accessible to everyone. However, I’m sure much of what I have to say transcends borders, gender, and is not confined to just White gay men. Also, that there is much more to add to this conversation, and I invite others to do so because this is only Part 1 of what I have to say.

I’ll say I was inspired to write this letter after reading How to Be Gay by David Halperin, in which the author writes about love as a social process, institution, and ultimately a performance enacted by gay men. However, we tend to talk about love as natural which allows us to not be critical of it nor make any attempt to unearth the history behind our performance of love, or question the impact of who and how we love. This “innocent” space can and does cause a lot of damage that we don't have to take up, and what I’m saying is that the way you love is quite dangerous and toxic in its investment in anti-Black racism.

Before you say "not all White gay men," it's time to also have a different sense of accountability and love by holding your White gay peers accountable. Maybe you're the one that supports Black Lives Matter-TO and reads the right literature. But, at the end of the day you still benefit from the anti-Blackness of your peers and if you don't hold them accountable, you are a part of the problem.

For those of you who deny your anti-Blackness—you are not Black, and much like how you first learned how to perform straightness before coming out, what you’ve learned in Canada’s White Supremacist society is (among other things) anti-Blackness. If you're White, in the words of Rinaldo Walcott, "you have no language for Black life,” and in the words of my professor “while you might love Black things, you do not love Black people.” You might love Beyonce, RuPaul, Rihanna, and/or local Black drag queens but you do not love Black politics and Black life and you avoid it so much so that you only ever have one or two Black folks around you. In the past year I’ve found myself at increasing odds with White gay men in situations that lead to abrupt endings of being a part of your circles as I began to unlearn the anti-Blackness taught to me for years in a White home I was adopted into and a White town in which I lived.

Your predominantly White gay circles depict a type of love that, in the past 5 years I’ve been in your community, has little space for racialized folks. I know, because I surrounded myself with you since White was all I knew. In fact, I would say I'm almost an expert in the language of Whiteness, because I was once heavily invested in it and it has taken time to come into my Blackness and understand myself (almost a second coming out if you will—one that many of you are none too accepting of). Many of you went from loving the me that made you laugh, helped you work through tough times, wrote you thoughtful birthday cards, and showed up for you in ways that few ever would (your words not mine). It took me a long time to realize the anti-Blackness in how my version of love was quite one-way—that I was never on the receiving end of what I put out.

Now this is where having no language for Black life comes in. Many of you don't know how to love in this way because you've never experienced marginalization like anti-Black racism. You've experienced homophobia (and continue to do so) but it doesn’t affect your access to Toronto's mainstream gay community, and its effect on your daily living is just the same. Whereas a lifetime of interlocking oppressions have taught me what it means to be excluded in many ways, and so I base the way I love off that—to do all I can to ensure those around me and those I care for don't experience what I've felt, at least not from me.

But it's the "all I can" that you truly have a problem with, because I've learned that this must include loving myself and my Blackness. That I must have a love for Black peoples, resistance and knowledge. Which means no longer performing Whiteness just to keep you comfortable, because it often left me disconnect from myself and my community.

By having no language for Black life, you don't perform a love that actually supports Black folks in our genuine experience as Black people. Often times I found myself trying to teach you in various ways: by confronting you on something you didn't intend to be anti-Black, by talking about my day (which is quite political and often includes conversations around Blackness), or by telling you about some experience.

Yet your inability to understand yourself as beneficiaries of my oppression lead to many of the subsequent endings I speak of. Where I get talked about as the problem—that I'm dramatic or trying to change you. If dramatic means being well thought out and honest then fine, I love that about myself. If holding you accountable to actually loving me (which must include my Blackness) in the ways that I need is trying to change you then yes, I am. It's also your reactions to being held accountable to a different kind of love that's quite anti-Black: telling me there's a time and a place (often those didn't exist), or that "some friends are meant for drinking and others meant for serious stuff", or that I need to speak in a particular way to be heard (despite me experiencing your anti-Blackness). All of these disciplining me into a way of life I can’t live as these are fundamentally at odds with how I value myself and my Blackness. The love you perform requires me to be the silent, respectable Black friend in order to exist around you.

But based on the lack of diversity in your social groups, your consistent issues with Black individuals as well as Black politics and resistance, your performance of love is anti-Black.

So how can you perform a different kind of love that makes you more accessible to Black folks?

Start by admitting first, your own anti-Blackness. Too often many of you want to point the finger outward and spend little time with the mirror pointed inwards. We all error (trust me), but we can't change our errors if we ignore them. Look around you, notice anyone missing? What are those heated conversations you've had with that one Black friend you have or the "social justice warrior" who may consider themselves an ally? You also need to forgive yourself for learning an anti-Black kind of love, as it's inevitable in this country, and I say this so you don't take up too much time and space with your feelings of guilt.

Next I prescribe a healthy dose of getting uncomfortable. Talking about anti-Black racism isn't supposed to be comfortable, and it's not going to be easy if you have no words to a way of life that you don't live. Many of my experiences when tough conversation came up was "let's just drop it", meaning you didn't care enough to get your hands dirty and unearth how little you know about Black life and how this fuels anti-Blackness. Which also means you need to make space for conversations that you're not used, at times that go beyond what you deem appropriate.

Finally, you need to know that every moment is a chance to learn, and not just about Black life, but about many things that you could only ever be an observer and beneficiary of. It's time to read literature to inform yourself for conversations. It's time to see you being held accountable as a lesson, even if you don't want to hear it. The fact is you don't have to hear it, but you need to if Black folks are to exist around you without having to divide ourselves to make you feel comfortable. And you may say "well aren't you making us uncomfortable?" Yes I am, but our discomforts are very much different and I don't think (however you are free to debate with me as you have before) it should be a problem to keep your anti-Blackness in check. You also need to know that you will continue to error and some moments you will be met with kindness and patience, but in others you may be met with the well-deserved anger and abruptness that comes in reaction to experiencing anti-Black racism.