An Open (Love) Letter to Jeepney

While my Hapa-ness is the product of a Chinese/Eastern European mixing of bodily fluids (you know what they say: Jews love to eat out Chinese), I feel that I’ve always been Filipino at heart. Growing up in the Bay Area, among a hearty Fil-Am population, the influence was everywhere. As a lifelong theatre person, you learn that any show comprised of Asian actors is certain to be at least 80 percent Filipinos.

In my second year of college at UC San Diego, I shared a fantastic house in Mira Mesa (aka Manila Mesa) just behind a pinoy strip mall. My anus puckers gleefully at the thought of that decidedly horrible Jollibee spaghetti, and (before his unfortunate comments on homosexuality), Manny Pacquiao was among my idols.

Riding a Tagaytay jeepney in 2016

I’ve even made several solo pilgrimages to the Philippines, where I’ve fallen deeply in love with the hospitality, humor, history, culture and, of course, that incomparable cuisine. Give me a plate of sizzling pig parts and half a dozen bottles of San Mig on a 100-degree April afternoon in Tagaytay, and I’m a pretty happy guy.

When time and budget don’t allow for that 17-hour journey across the globe, I invariably find myself at one place: Jeepney, the aggressively triumphant lovechild of founder Nicole Ponseca and chef Miguel Trinidad. Named for the iconic tricked out World War II jeeps that clog the Manila streets (“very traffic,” as the locals say), the East Village gastropub borrows the cornerstones of Filipino cuisine and adds a funky, mildly-upscale twist. The decor by Philippines-born artist Anthony Castro offers a tiki-like tropical vibe and features a busy menagerie of visuals including cockfighting roosters and vintage pinup girls.

A night on the town in Manila, with the brilliant Carlos Celdran and Jamie Esteva Wilson

First-timers or the less-adventurous eater might opt for the award-winning Chori Burger, a sumptuous beef and longganisa patty topped with banana ketchup and aioli, gently enjoying the warm embrace of a challah roll. Adding a fried egg is optional, but if you pass on the opportunity, I question why you bothered to leave the house in the first place. A previous winner of Best Burger in New York, this masterful stomach-full is one of the cheaper items on the menu, absolutely explodes with unexpected flavor and will guarantee you won’t be hungry again for the rest of the night.

If dining with a friend or two, definitely splurge on the Dampa Fry, a stunning 2-pound fresh market fish cooked to perfection and sizzling in a resplendent chili and escabeche sauce. At “Market Price,” this can cost a pretty penny, but it’s the kind of meal you’ll tell your grandkids about. A fish tasty enough to end a marriage.

You can’t go wrong with either of the pancit options, the carefully-roasted Bicol Express (pork shoulder), the Adobong Hipon (garlic-kissed full prawns) or the wildly inventive Kare Kare Fried Chicken in peanut butter gravy, accompanied by a shrimp/sweet potato puree and topped with one of those glorious aforementioned eggs.

Enjoying the Batangas Bone with fellow HuffPost writer Alex Chester

Speaking of eggs, we need to talk about the balut. They have it. Every culture possesses a food item that no one actually likes, but everyone eats as a source of pride. Chicken feet for my people, pigs feet for Southerners, lutefisk for Scandinavians, half of the shit served at any good Jewish deli… and at the very soul of the Filipino is balut. Quite simply put, it is a fertilized duck embryo, boiled and served in the shell. In other words, a delicious miscarriage. Upon cracking off the top of the shell, you find a rather unsettling creature, visibly unhappy and very recognizable as something that eventually would have been a bird. The texture is something like that of a gigantic oyster. The Jeepney balut is considerably less incubated than those found in the motherland, where it isn’t uncommon to find fur, beaks and other crunchy bits. This balut goes down much easier, doesn’t taste half bad and will win you the respect of the kitchen staff who enthusiastically holler, “Baaaaaa-luuuuut!” when it is served.

Conversely, there is one item that is also an absolute must, simply because it is unspeakably delicious. Regardless of what you get as your main dish, PLEASE accompany it with the Batangas Bone Marrow appetizer. Roughly the length of my forearm, this savory masterpiece comes with garlic rice. You can and should add an additional bone or two for $7 apiece. When finished sucking out that beautiful marrow, ask the waiter for a whiskey finisher, in which you hold the bone to your mouth and a shot of whiskey is poured through the empty pipeline. The spice of the spirit mixes beautifully with the marrow remnants and juices and leaves you tingling all over.

Chori Burger!

The cocktail menu is ambitious to say the least. You may enjoy the Pinay Colada, which serves two and is presented in a whole pineapple. It packs quite the punch, looks awesome and when you’re done, you have an empty pineapple to take home with you. Personally, since I’m neither on a tropical vacation nor am I a little girl, I tend to stick with a few cold San Miguel beers.

Finish the evening with their pitch-perfect Halo-Halo accompanied by ube ice cream.

As you stagger off into the night, you may contemplate what comes next now that Jeepney has turned your world upside down, torn asunder your illusions and sent the sanctuary of your former life crashing down around you. But take solace in the fact that you’ll be back again and have the chance to try a whole new list of delights: lumpia and chicharron and tripe and ribs and sisig...

Oh, my beloved sisig, that iconic fried amalgamation of pork “nasty bits” found on every breakfast menu on Makati Avenue. Not to settle for the status quo, Jeepney’s sisig comes in taco form, married with a delicate infusion of cilantro, avocado and kalamansi.

San Mig memories at Taal Volcano

I encourage you to be bold with your choices. I have yet to order a dish that I’ve regretted. If you can still feel your blood move, it means you haven’t had enough pork. Mabuhay!

